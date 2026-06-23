'Stop appeasing good friend Trump': Congress says India should not sign trade pact against its interests

With trade talks in focus during US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's India visit, the Congress on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must stop appeasing his "good friend" President Donald Trump.

The Congress also said there is absolutely no need for India to be "bamboozled" into signing any trade pact, which at present is heavily against its interests.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government must seek inspiration from Malaysia which has rebuffed its own trade deal with America following the US Supreme Court's verdict.

"The US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is in New Delhi today and tomorrow.

On the request of PM Modi, while he was under pressure from Rahul Gandhi's expose in Parliament of his cowardice in front of China, an India-US Joint statement on trade was issued on February 6, 2026," Ramesh said on X.

"The US promised to reduce tariffs on Indian exports from 25% to 18%.

India promised to eliminate its tariffs or reduce them deeply on US agricultural commodities and industrial products and purchase up to USD 500 billion from the US over five years," he said.

Ramesh pointed out that on February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the US ruled that President Trump's reciprocal tariff strategy was illegal.

The very tariff concession that the US had offered India in the February 6, 2026, joint statement effectively disappeared overnight, he said.

"Within hours of the US Supreme Court ruling the US imposed a temporary 10% tariff on all its trading partners including India.

The legal basis for this expires on July 24, 2026.

There is considerable uncertainty on what will happen thereafter," Ramesh said.