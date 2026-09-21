LIC’s Tata portfolio crosses Rs 1 trillion mark in 4 yrs ending June’26

MUMBAI: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which is the nation’s largest investor with Rs 16 trillion in stock holdings across scores of companies, has been ramping up its investments in Tata Group companies since 2022, and has gone past the Rs 1 trillion mark now. It has over Rs 50.7 trillion across other asset classes, especially in government and corporate bonds.

There are 26 listed companies in the Tata Group, and of them, LIC has exposure to 14. Of these, 10 saw a jump in LIC holdings since June 2022, when N Chandrasekaran was appointed chairman of Tata Sons for a second time.

In value terms, TCS is the biggest bet of LIC in the Tata group with its 5.52 per cent stake valuing at Rs 41,960 crore and accounts for roughly 40 per cent of LIC’s exposure to the group. It is the second most valuable investment after Reliance, where its 6.8 per cent holding is valued at over Rs 1.3 trillion.

Tata Steel is the second largest in value terms with LIC’s 6.3 per cent stake valued at over Rs 14,000 crore.

LIC’s other top-notch investments include HDFC Bank (4.11 per cent), where it is the single largest investor; Coal India (11.58 per cent), which is an exception, as normally regulations don’t allow an insurer to own 9.99 per cent in any single stock; Axis Bank (7.88 per cent), and SBI (9.49 per cent) as of June 2026.