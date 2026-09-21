Stellantis buys CK Birla Group’s stake in SAIPL; takes full control of the joint venture

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Citroen, has acquired the remaining stake held by Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation Ltd., a CK Birla Group company, in Stellantis Automobiles India Private Limited (SAIPL), taking 100% ownership of the joint venture and its car assembly facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

Looking ahead, Stellantis is targeting a production ramp-up of over 160%, growing from 16,000 units in 2026 to more than 43,000 units annually by 2028.

The automaker in a statement said that funded through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the transaction strengthens Stellantis's ability to drive deeper operational integration, faster decision-making and greater agility in a market that remains central to its global growth strategy.

The JV traces its roots to 2017 when Stellantis and the CK Birla Group came together to establish a long-term manufacturing and mobility partnership in India. Since the start of vehicle assembly operations in 2021, Stellantis' Thiruvallur facility has manufactured the Citroën C3, ë-C3, C3 Aircross, and Basalt models while achieving over 95% localisation.

“India remains a key pillar of Stellantis' growth strategy. Having invested close to Rs 11,000 crore in the country to build a strong manufacturing, engineering and export ecosystem, we continue to see significant opportunities ahead," said Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India.