Business

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd acquires 13.44-acre land in Greater Noida

The parcel has a saleable potential of 4.57 million sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 5,200 crore.
CEO-West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited, Rajat Rastogi, said Greater Noida offers an opportunity to establish the company's presence in NCR at a meaningful scale.
CEO-West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited, Rajat Rastogi, said Greater Noida offers an opportunity to establish the company's presence in NCR at a meaningful scale.(Photo | ANI)
ENS Economic Bureau
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1 min read

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd on Tuesday announced its entry into the Delhi-NCR real estate market. The company has acquired a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida for Rs 340 crore through its subsidiary, Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development Limited.

The parcel has a saleable potential of 4.57 million sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 5,200 crore.

Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, Ashish Puravankara, said the entry into Delhi-NCR marks an important new chapter in the company's growth. He said Greater Noida offers the scale, infrastructure momentum and long-term demand the company looks for when entering a new market.

“With a Rs 5,200 crore development opportunity, this is a meaningful first step towards building a strong presence in NCR while remaining disciplined in our approach to capital deployment and growth,” he said.

CEO-West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited, Rajat Rastogi, said Greater Noida offers an opportunity to establish the company's presence in NCR at a meaningful scale.

CEO-West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited, Rajat Rastogi, said Greater Noida offers an opportunity to establish the company's presence in NCR at a meaningful scale.
Puravankara bags Rs 2,600-crore redevelopment project in Mumbai

He said the region is seeing infrastructure-led growth, expanding economic activity and improving connectivity, creating a favourable environment for long-term residential demand. He added that the company plans to bring a differentiated Puravankara offering to the market, backed by design, quality and disciplined execution.

Including this acquisition, Puravankara's FY27 business development across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru covers about 10.74 million sq. ft. of saleable area, with an estimated GDV of Rs 14,100 crore.

The Delhi-NCR entry comes shortly after Puravankara's Rs 2,600 crore redevelopment win in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The company said the move adds to its development pipeline across key markets.

Greater Noida
Puravankara Ltd

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