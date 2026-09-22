Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd acquires 13.44-acre land in Greater Noida

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd on Tuesday announced its entry into the Delhi-NCR real estate market. The company has acquired a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida for Rs 340 crore through its subsidiary, Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development Limited.

The parcel has a saleable potential of 4.57 million sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 5,200 crore.

Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, Ashish Puravankara, said the entry into Delhi-NCR marks an important new chapter in the company's growth. He said Greater Noida offers the scale, infrastructure momentum and long-term demand the company looks for when entering a new market.

“With a Rs 5,200 crore development opportunity, this is a meaningful first step towards building a strong presence in NCR while remaining disciplined in our approach to capital deployment and growth,” he said.

CEO-West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited, Rajat Rastogi, said Greater Noida offers an opportunity to establish the company's presence in NCR at a meaningful scale.