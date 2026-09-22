'Business should serve society': Sharad Pawar backs Tata Trust

Former union minister Sharad Pawar on Tuesday appealed to the Tata Group to resolve its internal leadership issue through due process and dialogue. He said the Tata Trusts' institutional role and rights must be respected under the established governance framework and that no individual should own the group.

In a public letter posted on social media, the NCP chief said the leadership issue should be resolved in accordance with the "Articles of Association". He said protecting the Tata Group's trust-based legacy was essential to preserving its contribution to India's development.

Pawar said Jamsetji Tata's vision, carried forward by Sir Dorabji and Sir Ratan Tata, was that wealth created by the enterprise should return to society. He said their holdings were placed in trusts so that no individual would own the group and that the majority stake in the business would remain with trusts dedicated to charitable objectives.

"Therefore, the ownership structure of Tata Sons embraces philanthropy. Operating companies sit under Tata Sons, and Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, with allied trusts, own about 66% of Tata Sons. This design is deliberate, not incidental. Good business, therefore, funds public good. Dividends on the Trusts' majority stake flow directly into health, education, research and rural livelihoods," Pawar said.

He said Maharashtra was fortunate to be at the heart of this legacy. Tata Memorial Hospital, TIFR, TISS and NCPA, all in Mumbai, are Trust-founded institutions of national standing. He added that the state was proud to host these prestigious charitable trusts.

Pawar said weakening the Trusts would weaken institutions that people in the country and the state depend on. He said that for over a century, the Trusts had been long-term owners that placed values and reputation ahead of short-term returns, helping build public trust in the Tata name.