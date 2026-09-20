Tata Trusts challenges Chandrasekaran's reappointment, says casting vote cannot override AoA

The Trusts rejected the argument that Noel Tata's opposition created a deadlock that could be resolved through the chairman's casting vote.

"The Chairman's casting vote is available only where there is equality of votes at the overall board level. It does not apply amongst Tata Trusts' Nominee Directors," it said. "There was no paralysis, and there was no deadlock. The Board put a question, and the AoA answered it in the negative. The exercise of a protective right conferred by a company's own constitution is not a deadlock; it is that constitution working as it was written to work."

The Trusts consequently said the September 17 resolution "was not validly passed and has no legal effect" and was "void ab initio" - legally void from the outset.

Tata Sons has proceeded on the basis that the board had validly approved Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

The Trusts also sought to bolster its position by pointing to Tata Sons' defence of the same Articles during the litigation surrounding the removal of former chairman Cyrus Mistry.

The Trusts said Tata Sons had previously defended the affirmative voting rights of Trust-nominated directors under Articles 104B and 121 before the Supreme Court, arguing that the provisions were legitimate protections for the company's majority shareholder.

"The Company cannot now disown the protection it went to the Supreme Court to preserve. They are either in the Articles, or they are not. Tata Sons has already told the highest court in the country that they are," the Trusts said.

The Supreme Court in the Mistry case had examined the special rights contained in Tata Sons' Articles, including provisions concerning Trust-nominated directors. The current dispute, however, concerns the interpretation and application of those provisions to the September 17 reappointment resolution.

The Trusts said Tata Sons' Articles should not be treated as provisions that can be relied upon when convenient and disregarded otherwise.

The boardroom dispute comes amid a broader disagreement over Tata Sons' future structure.

Tata Sons' board on September 17 also approved steps towards a potential listing of the holding company after the Reserve Bank of India rejected its application to surrender its registration as a core investment company. The Trusts has opposed listing and urged the company to explore alternatives.

The Trusts had earlier said Chandrasekaran's August 12 decision not to seek another term had been accepted by it and that a successor-selection process should begin under the Articles. The Trusts maintains that Chandrasekaran's subsequent reappointment was inconsistent with that earlier process.

The latest dispute also comes ahead of Tata Sons' pending shareholder meeting. Chandrasekaran's continuation as a director is a separate shareholder matter from the board-level decision on his chairmanship.