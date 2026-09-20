Tata Sons dispute: Singhvi says he enters fray with 'sadness and regret' over unresolved issues

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appointed to represent Tata Trusts, said on Sunday he was entering the fray with "sadness and regret" as the issues could not be resolved amicably.

In a post on X, Singhvi said the fundamental rights of shareholder-owners could not be nullified in the manner in which they had been.

"Having worked closely with Ratan Tata earlier, being aware of his legacy and not only knowing personally all the principal actors on both sides in the current so-called Tata dispute but also having deep, genuine and abiding respect for and excellent equations with all of them, my first reaction, as I enter the fray as the lead lawyer for one side, is one of sadness and regret that these issues could not be solved amicably," the lawyer said.