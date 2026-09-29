FM Sitharaman holds bilateral meetings with Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, other countries

DOHA: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has held bilateral meetings with ministers from Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Jordan and Nepal on the sidelines of the AIIB annual meeting.

On the first day of her two-day visit to Qatar, Sitharaman met her Saudi counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan who said that Saudi Arabia looks forward to early implementation of the bilateral investment treaty.

"Both ministers welcomed the successful conclusion of negotiations on the India-Saudi Arabia Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which will provide a stronger and more predictable framework for bilateral investments and further strengthen investor confidence," the finance ministry said.

The Union Finance Minister conveyed that Saudi Arabia is India's trusted and valued strategic partner and highlighted the wide-ranging partnership between the two countries across defence, security, trade, investment, energy, technology, healthcare, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, the ministry added.

Both the ministers discussed further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Saudi minister expressed keen interest in welcoming investments from India.

Sitharaman also met AIIB Governor from Switzerland Ambassador Pietro Lazzeri and highlighted the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) as a trusted partner for foreign investors seeking to access opportunities in India. She invited Swiss investors to explore NIIF infrastructure funds to gain exposure to India's infrastructure sector.

Ambassador Lazzeri said that Switzerland sees significant opportunities in India for portfolio diversification and investment.