12th edition of the talk BIG IDEAS on December 18

The talk, a new media and thought leadership platform, is organising a conversation - BIG IDEAS on December 18 in Coimbatore that brings together key leaders, experts and stakeholders from the field of business.

The 12th edition of the talk BIG IDEAS will focus on 'Entrepreneurs , the change makers!' with SMEs and startups to highlight the opportunities and challenges of entrepreneurship.

It intends to create platforms for small and medium businesses to connect, engage and get new insights on scaling up their businesses. Big Ideas will feature some of the successful entrepreneurs and experts who will share their ideas and knowledge to empower the entrepreneurs.

The speakers include Dr A Velumani, CEO, Thyrocare, Guru Mithresiva, Founder, Dakshina Foundation, Ms.Shoma Chaudhury, Award-winning journalist, political commentator, former Editor, Tehelka , Mr Arunachalam Muruganantham, social entrepreneur and inventor, Mr Rajeev Banduni, CEO, Growth Enabler, Mr C K Kumaravel, Co -founder, Naturals, Mr Sivarajah Ramanathan, CEO, Nativelead, Mr Shyam Sekar, chief mentor, Startup Xperts, Mr Mohamed Nassar, Director E2E Excite.

A report will be released on Coimbatore startups. Emerging SMEs and emerging women entrepreneurs and startups will be awarded.

The event will feature the New Indian Express as a partner.

