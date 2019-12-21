How to make your scooter faster?

For obvious reasons, many people have started choosing scooters over conventional motorcycles lately (if you haven't, you're really missing out). From lesser fuel consumption to a simpler mode of operation, cuter mechanical design, to cheaper bike components, scooters are fast becoming everyone's choice. But like every technological machine out there, there is always room for optimization whenever you want to. And this is what many scooter lovers, including the ones using the ever-reliable direct bikes scooter, have been trying to do for years. While people have been more than satisfied with the exquisiteness, comfort, style, and simplicity that come with scooters, there is still a general consensus about its speed and efficiency, with several users claiming that scooters should be able to move at blazing speeds considering their compact sizes. Well, the fact remains that scooters can run at blazing speeds too, you just need to get the setup, operation, and conditioning right. To that end, here is a list of tips to help improve the speed level of your scooter so that you, too, can have your scooter blazing fast without worrying about being overtaken on the road by the next motorcycle.

1) Removing the fuel filter

Did you know that the amount of fuel your scooter engine can access will determine to a great extent its speed and performance level? It is pretty simple, all you have to do is completely remove the fuel filter so that your scooter engine can get more fuel, and booooom your scooter becomes faster. However, it should be noted that sometimes the reason why your engine isn't getting enough fuel might be due to the fuel filter being blocked. As such, when you remove the filter completely, you solve the problem of blockage and provide your engine with enough fuel to move at whatever speed you want.

2) Tuning

Now moving on to the carburetor! One of the fastest ways to ensure that your motorized scooter doesn't move at an annoying speed is by tuning the carb properly. More often than not, you might have noticed your scooter “bogging down” when you try to accelerate it, or at the very worst, accelerating well, but dying at 2/3 revs instead of going to full revolutions. Well, if you’ve experienced this, trust me, you’re not alone. However, you need not experience such anymore. Having your carburetor tuned properly will not only bail you out of the unfortunate experience of having your engine bog down, but it will also help you optimize the speed limit of your motorized scooter.

3) Change your air filter

Although this may sound unnecessary, you really want to do if you're keen on improving your scooter speed. By removing the existing air filter and replacing it with an expansion chamber or any other higher performance muffler, you give your scooter a chance to move at a much faster rate. I know what you're thinking already that this step looks too technical. Well, it isn't! All you need is just a screwdriver to remove the air filter and replace it with another muffler.

4) Better fuel burning

When your scooter engine can access fuel earlier than what it's used to, it tends to react by moving faster. And the best way to make your engine get fuel sooner is by advancing the timing. By advancing the timing, you cause the spark plug to ignite the fuel a little earlier than it would have done otherwise, and this, in turn, helps the fuel burn better. However, you should bear in mind that once you advance the timing, it might be difficult getting the engine back to its original setting. Furthermore, you should avoid combining trick 3 above with this trick 4, because when you do, you risk lowering your scooter’s overall performance.

5) Expansion chamber pipes

Expansion chamber pipes, or racing pipes as they are popularly known, give a significant increase in your engine's horsepower, thereby giving your scooter more go. Different pipes are required for different engines, though, if you expect to get maximum results. Furthermore, you can also tune the pipes to get the maximum increase at either low or high revs. But be careful with expansion chamber pipes, especially during the hot season, as they make your scooter engine run hotter.

6) Turbo

Finally, you can also use the forced air induction technique to drive more air and fuel into your scooter engine, thereby giving your motorized vehicle more go.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional article. The New Indian Express does not take any editorial responsibility for it.