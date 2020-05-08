Top 5 New Age Jobs That Didn't Exist a Few Years Ago

Online Marketing Initiative By

Technology has had a profound impact on our lives and our lifestyles. There are products that didn’t exist 10 years ago, technologies that didn’t exist a couple of years ago and even specialist courses and degrees that are completely new. Not surprisingly, our career choices have widened and we are witnessing a range of new jobs and career options that are completely off the beaten route. From data science to business analytics to artificial intelligence, UX design and ethical hacking the options are staggering. Here’s taking a look at some of these cool jobs:

1. SEO specialist

SEO or search engine optimization is now on everyone’s radar. It is hard to believe that the SEO specialist role was unheard of until a few years ago. And yet, it is one of the most important jobs in the digital marketing landscape right now.

SEO specialists improve a website’s visibility and search ability. He/she analyzes, reviews and implements changes to the website so that traffic is maximized and the ranking is improved within the search engine.

Since search engines and their algorithms are always changing, SEO specialists have to keep up with the constant changes and keep themselves updated to be on top of this number game.

2. Ethical Hacking

You may have heard the cliché ‘data is the new oil’. Many companies have vast amounts of data with them. In the age of data breaches and loss of privacy, it is important to safeguard this data and protect the company from cybercrime and the countless frauds attempts that occur every day.

Enter ethical hacking where the white-hat hacker keeps data secure and prevents it from being misused by non-ethical hackers. She/he is the ultimate security professional. These are the people who know how and where to find and exploit vulnerabilities in any system. The ethical hacker uses the same techniques to breach a system’s defenses as a malicious hacker but the difference is that they provide the solution and advice to the companies on how to improve the overall security.

3. Game Developer

The main objective of the online casinos is to keep us hooked with their games portfolio. He/she is one of the creators of many new games and themes that we find in an online casino. The main duty of a game developer includes producing, designing, programming and editing.

Therefore, the designer must have both skills - creativity and technique. This position is for someone who thinks visually but also understands user experience and the nitty-gritty of online casino games such as roulette.

The online game designer will need to understand game rules, reel strips, pay tables and bonuses. The ability to code game simulations and perform theoretical proofs is a must.

4. Data Scientist

A few years ago, the data scientist role was virtually unknown. But thanks to the copious amounts of data we produce daily, data science as a career is in high demand.

The internet is rife with billions of users who generate reams of data daily. This data, both structured and unstructured has incredible business value. Businesses can learn a lot from this data. Yet, this data is pointless if you don’t capture it, analyze it and treat it.

A data scientist is someone who has expertise in statistics, math, Big Data, Data Science, R, Python, Java, SQL and several other technologies. It is one of the hottest jobs in the market and people who have an innate love for numbers and data are an ideal fit.

5. Zumba Instructor

Dance-based exercise fitness programs have truly caught on in the last decade. Becoming a certified Zumba instructor is all the rage. So much that many qualified professionals who were trained to do something else, have made a career switch to Zumba.

While obtaining a license to become an instructor is relatively easy, one has to be truly committed, and join the Zumba Instructors’ Network for a continuous update.

Conclusion: The modern workplace continues to evolve even today and the pace of change is only going faster. With robotics, driverless cars and artificial intelligence, who knows what the jobs of the future look like.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional article. The New Indian Express does not take any editorial responsibility for it.