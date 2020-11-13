VCare's hair transplantation - A new hope for hair regrowth

Online MI By

AFT, (Activated Follicular Transplantation) https://www.vcaretrichology.com/treatment/activated-follicular-transplant is a unique trademark procedure of VCare. Globally, FUE is a well-known hair transplantation approach. A combination of a strong team of researchers and US FDA have approved the grafting technique after improvising the method of implanting the hair follicles to develop new hair regrowth which is far better than FUE hair transplant procedure.

Creating an impact for all the cancer patients across the world suffering from hair loss due to post-chemotherapy, VCare supports them with advanced hair bonding technique which is said to be “Cosmetic Hair Replacement”. This advanced treatment procedure has helped many cancer survivors as well as people who have lost their hope of having a head full of hair. While hair transplant can help certain stages of baldness, cosmetic hair replacement is a permanent solution for advanced stages of baldness.

Speaking on the benefits of innovative treatment solutions in cosmetic & trichology, Ms Praba Reddy, Leading Trichologist and Managing Director, VCare Hair and Skin Clinic says, "The primary benefit of VCare’s treatment solutions like AFT (Activated Follicular Transplantation), CHR (Cosmetic Hair Replacement) & Red Velvet are specially designed for a life-changing experience to our consumers seeking effective hair regrowth, skin rejuvenation-related problems, diagnoses and treatment options. The specialists at VCare will provide a detailed report of your hair & skin, based on which treatments are prescribed.”

VCare has been successfully providing hair solutions for men and women since 2001, thanks in part to the expertise of their highly-trained and experienced Doctors, Trichologists, Hair and Skin Experts.

A prominent and homegrown Indian brand, VCare has brought in international facilities for its clients in the department of skin and hair care. Their clinics are located in many prominent locations across South India.

THE RISE OF PRABHA REDDY

VCare is a story of the vision of one woman who had dedicated her life to her passion. Ms. CarolinPraba has worked extensively in the field of trichology and is regarded as one of the most inspirational women in the field of wellness and healthcare industry in India today. After starting her career in the year 1991, Ms. Praba worked as a teacher for 7 years before starting VCare. She then pursued her goal to become the first certified Trichologist in South India. Interestingly, she was the 6th certified Trichologist in India at the time. Today she leads VCare as the Chairperson and MD of the company.

Besides, she has undergone various short term training courses in Aromatherapy, herbal cosmetology, makeup, dorn therapy, peels treatment, Hollywood cinema make up, etc.

Ms. Praba strongly believes that scientific and technological advancements can help in providing effective solutions for many hair and skin problems. Keeping this belief in mind, VCare also offers lifetime maintenance solutions to its clients who have undergone treatments at their clinics. These lifetime programs offer many discounts and help in preventing possible problems right at the start.

She is also engaged in conducting hundreds of training programs, workshops, and seminars for more than 25,000 beauticians related to Wellness & Beauty through Praba Reddy's Hair and Beauty Academy (VCare’s Global Institute of Health Sciences), an internationally recognized institute in the last 10 years.

Mrs. E. CarolinPraba is an aspiring entrepreneur who has a firm belief in growth through continuous improvement. This has made her pay more attention to extensive research & development and implementation of quality systems. She has the aim of delivering quality and result oriented health & wellness products and services to the society.

About VCare

VCare is a well-known brand name for people living in India. This brand has gained trust from people by incorporating innovative techniques to cure hair and skin-related problems, and introducing great products that are very effective and useful.

VCare group started its operations in the field of "Beauty and cosmetics" in the year 2004 and today it is involved in a wide range of activities such as Skin care treatments, Hair Care Treatments, Advanced Hair Transplantation, Health & wellness Education, Research & Development, Advanced Diagnostics, Manufacturing, Distribution, Retailing, Telemarketing, etc. Each of its ventures is successful since it focuses and considers the requirements and demands of the public.

