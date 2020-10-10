Essential Information You Need to Know About Using FASTags

Online MI By

A FASTag is a perfect solution for a hassle-free trip on national highways in India, allowing for the automatic deduction of toll charges. What this means is that it lets you pass through a toll plaza without stopping to pay cash.

On January 15, 2020, FASTags, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), became mandatory throughout the country.

How it Works

A FASTag, affixed to a vehicle’s windscreen, makes use of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, allowing for automatic payments at toll booths. It is linked to a bank account or a wallet, from which the applicable toll amount is deducted.

Here is how you can buy and activate a FASTags -

You buy a FASTag from banks, authorised dealers, a FASTag app which is available on android and IoS, and common services centres stationed near toll plazas.

from banks, authorised dealers, a FASTag app which is available on android and IoS, and common services centres stationed near toll plazas. The recharge amount for FASTagstarts at Rs. 100. You will get SMS alerts for your toll transactions.

To acquire a FASTag, you will need to submita copy of the vehicle registration certificate, valid identification card, address proof, and a passport-size photograph to a certified bank.

An amount of Rs. 100 is required as a charge for the tag, and a security amount is collected as a refundable deposit.

Benefits of Introducing FASTags

The use of RFID-operated FASTags is an attempt to de-clutter the toll plazas across national highways and reduce commuter’s wait time significantly. Another advantage of introducing FASTag is the noteworthy reduction of cash transactions at the toll plazas, saving both time and fuel for users.

Currently, FASTags are issued by 27 certified banks through multiple channels such as bank branches and online platforms.

How to Recharge FASTags

For Bank-issued FASTags

If you have a FASTag issued by a bank, you can recharge it by visiting the respective bank. A wallet associated with FASTagcan be recharged via net banking, debit/credit card, and UPI.

You can also recharge any bank’s FASTag via UPI on MyFASTag App.

NHAI issued FASTags

Bank-neutral FASTags linked to NHAI prepaid wallets can also be recharged through net banking, credit/debit card, and UPI.

If your NHAI FASTagis linked to a bank account at the time of activation, you can recharge your FASTag through your bank’s website and/or branch.

You may also choose the Auto-Recharge option while linking the tag with your bank account.

How to Paste the FASTagFor Toll Payment

The FASTag provided to you has an adhesive liner, which can be removed. It should be then be pasted on the top-middle position of the windshield from inside the vehicle just behind the rear-view mirror.

Dos and Don’ts of Affixing the FASTag

Don’t have multiple RFID tags on the car, as this may confuse sensors

Paste the FASTag on a clean and dry surface

If the FASTag is broken, or the adhesive seems insufficient, get it replaced

Don’t use tape or other kinds of adhesive to affix the FASTag

Don’t try to peel it off

Buy, activate, and recharge multiple RFID FASTags for different vehicles that you own, you can’t use the same tag for multiple vehicles.

Consequences of Not Having a FASTag

In May this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification stating that vehicles not fitted with a FASTag or those with an invalid/inactive tag entering a FASTag lane on the toll plaza will need to pay twice the toll fee. Before this notification, only if you entered a dedicated FASTag lane without a tag would you have to pay a penalty.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by IndusInd Bank. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.