STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Marketing

Essential Information You Need to Know About Using FASTags

Published: 10th October 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

A FASTag is a perfect solution for a hassle-free trip on national highways in India, allowing for the automatic deduction of toll charges. What this means is that it lets you pass through a toll plaza without stopping to pay cash.

On January 15, 2020, FASTags, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), became mandatory throughout the country. 

How it Works

A FASTag, affixed to a vehicle’s windscreen, makes use of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, allowing for automatic payments at toll booths. It is linked to a bank account or a wallet, from which the applicable toll amount is deducted.

Here is how you can buy and activate a FASTags -

  • You buy a FASTag from banks, authorised dealers, a FASTag app which is available on android and IoS, and common services centres stationed near toll plazas.
  • The recharge amount for FASTagstarts at Rs. 100. You will get SMS alerts for your toll transactions. 
  • To acquire a FASTag, you will need to submita copy of the vehicle registration certificate, valid identification card, address proof, and a passport-size photograph to a certified bank.
  • An amount of Rs. 100 is required as a charge for the tag, and a security amount is collected as a refundable deposit.

Benefits of Introducing FASTags

The use of RFID-operated FASTags is an attempt to de-clutter the toll plazas across national highways and reduce commuter’s wait time significantly. Another advantage of introducing FASTag is the noteworthy reduction of cash transactions at the toll plazas, saving both time and fuel for users. 

Currently, FASTags are issued by 27 certified banks through multiple channels such as bank branches and online platforms.

How to Recharge FASTags

For Bank-issued FASTags

  • If you have a FASTag issued by a bank, you can recharge it by visiting the respective bank. A wallet associated with FASTagcan be recharged via net banking, debit/credit card, and UPI.
  • You can also recharge any bank’s FASTag via UPI on MyFASTag App. 

NHAI issued FASTags

  • Bank-neutral FASTags linked to NHAI prepaid wallets can also be recharged through net banking, credit/debit card, and UPI.
  • If your NHAI FASTagis linked to a bank account at the time of activation, you can recharge your FASTag through your bank’s website and/or branch. 
  • You may also choose the Auto-Recharge option while linking the tag with your bank account.

How to Paste the FASTagFor Toll Payment

The FASTag provided to you has an adhesive liner, which can be removed. It should be then be pasted on the top-middle position of the windshield from inside the vehicle just behind the rear-view mirror.

Dos and Don’ts of Affixing the FASTag

  • Don’t have multiple RFID tags on the car, as this may confuse sensors
  • Paste the FASTag on a clean and dry surface
  • If the FASTag is broken, or the adhesive seems insufficient, get it replaced
  • Don’t use tape or other kinds of adhesive to affix the FASTag
  • Don’t try to peel it off
  • Buy, activate, and recharge multiple RFID FASTags for different vehicles that you own, you can’t use the same tag for multiple vehicles.

Consequences of Not Having a FASTag

In May this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification stating that vehicles not fitted with a FASTag or those with an invalid/inactive tag entering a FASTag lane on the toll plaza will need to pay twice the toll fee. Before this notification, only if you entered a dedicated FASTag lane without a tag would you have to pay a penalty.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by IndusInd Bank. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

More from Marketing.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp