5 Benefits of Opting For Platinum Plus Debit Card by IndusInd Bank

Online Marketing Initiative By

In a world that is becoming increasingly cashless, debit cards are the perfect solution for those who wish to keep their wallet light yet prepared for all expenses. Debit cards make it much more convenient and easy to make transactions within a few seconds and are widely accepted. But which debit card is right for you? There seems to be a never-ending range to choose from, which can be a cause for dilemma.

The IndusInd Bank’s Platinum Plus Debit Card is an affordable option that offers 360-degree services and benefits. You can get this card upon opening an online savings account with the bank and get superior benefits on payments made on bills, travel, dining, entertainment and more. Let’s have a look at the Platinum Plus Debit Card’s salient features.

Enhanced protection for a better experience

The Platinum Plus Debit Card is a verified Visa card, so you can rest assured that all your national and international transactions will be safe and protected. Besides this, IndusInd Bank offers various types of insurance to secure your funds in case the card is lost or damaged. This includes a lost card liability of Rs. 30 lakhs, personal accident insurance up to Rs. 2 lakhs, air accident insurance up to Rs. 30 lakhs and more.

Access to money 24x7

The IndusInd Bank has a vast geographic network of ATMs across the country, and you can withdraw money 24x7. Not just this, but you can also perform a range of other activities and enquiries at any of the IndusInd Bank ATMs, like withdrawing cash, paying credit card bills, mobile top-up, balance enquiry and cheque deposit. The daily limit for ATM transactions is Rs. 1.25 lakhs, while the daily limit for Point of Sales is Rs. 2 lakhs.

Delightful Deals

Now, get delightful deals on using IndusInd Bank Platinum Plus Debit Card. Whether you are ordering food from Swiggy or shopping for groceries at Big Basket, you can get exciting deals. Order food from Swiggy using your debit card and you will get up to instant discount on maximum transaction of Rs. 600. In addition, you can shop at Big Basket and get Rs. 1000 off on your groceries.

Exclusive rewards programme

Apart from a lucrative savings account interest rate, IndusInd Bank’s Platinum Plus Debit Card comes with an exclusive, accelerated rewards programme. Whenever you make a transaction using your debit card, you earn some points. You can redeem these later to avail of many exciting services or indulge in online shopping, etc.

With this debit card, you earn reward points for every Rs. 200 spent. The points earned per Rs. 200 start from 2 points for a transaction up to Rs. 5,000. It can go up to 6 points per Rs. 200 on a monthly spend above Rs. 40,001.

A plethora of joining benefits

There is a range of joining benefits offered by the Platinum Plus Debit Card. You can earn up to 500 reward points in just one transaction from your new debit card and 200 bonus points if you activate it at an ATM. You can get Rs. 3000 worth of movie tickets annually.

The Platinum Plus Debit Card is an option you can choose when you open savings account online. The card is worth Rs. 1000 and additional taxes.



Disclaimer: This content is distributed by IndusInd Bank. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

