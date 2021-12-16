Get instant approval on personal loans in just a few minutes

Online MI By

Even with savings or an emergency fund, having an adequate corpus set aside for such expenses can be challenging. Thankfully, you can always rely on an instant personal loan for such needs.

Lenders like Bajaj Finserv offer personal loansthat are easy to avail of, offer a large loan amount at attractive interest rates. To know how you can get a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, read on:

Meet all the instant personal loan criteria

To avail of an instant personal loan, you must qualify for it. This means you have to meet the personal loan eligibility criteria and ensure that your profile isn’t lacking in any way. The best personal loans are usually those you can get easily, which is possible if the lender has lenient requirements.

Bajaj Finserv is one such lender with whom you don’t have to worry about meeting a long list of terms. To highlight how simple it is to qualify, here are the instant personal loan parameters you need to meet:

You must be between the ages of 20 and 60 years

You should have a CIBIL score of at least 750

You must be a citizen residing in India, employed at a reputable MNC, private, or public company

You must meet the city-specific annual income requirements

Maintain an excellent CIBIL score

Your CIBIL score is based on your credit history, and lenders refer to it when assessing your creditworthiness. Since these quick loans are unsecured instruments, your credit score is a particularly important criterion. If your score is too far below the minimum requirement, you may not qualify for an instant personal loan. Ideally, you should maintain a score of at least 750, as this gives you the best chance at instant approval. Before you apply for such a loan, check your CIBIL score. Get your credit report as well and check for mismatches or discrepancies. Addressing these can improve your score and increase your chances of instant approval.

Gather the required documents

To process your loan application, all lenders require documents. Bajaj Finserv has optimised this part of the process and only needs you to submit basic paperwork. These include:

KYC

Financial statements Bank statements

Income documents Salary slips

Proof of employment ID card



Gathering these simple documents and having digital copies ready is the best way to prepare. Once you apply, you may be required to upload these documents digitally. This is the quickest way to get processing underway and enjoy instant funding. To make things even better, certain customers may not be required to share any additional documents. This paperless process further expedites loan processing, approval, and disbursal.

Avail of a pre-approved loan offer

The best personal loans to avail of are those that have a pre-approved offer ready for you. Here, you don’t have to apply for the loan, and you enjoy the benefit of instant access to funds. Bajaj Finserv offers such a provision, and all you have to do is:

Log on to the personal loan page on the website Check your pre-approved offer Agree to the terms of borrowing Authorise disbursal

Everything can be done in just a few clicks and within minutes. In fact, with a pre-approved loan offer, you could get money in the bank in just a few hours.

These tips will ensure that you don’t face any problems or hitches when using quick loans. However, if you do not have a pre-approved offer, follow this straightforward step-by-step guide.

Steps to get the Bajaj Finserv Instant Personal Loan

Bajaj Finserv has streamlined your access to funds. Today, you can get started digitally and enjoy the whole experience entirely online. To enjoy such a benefit, follow these steps.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan website Click on ‘APPLY ONLINE’ Fill the easy online form with: Personal details Financial details Employment details Enter the loan amount required and the tenor Await contact from an authorised representative for verification Upload the required documents Get approval for an instant personal loan Receive disbursal with a few hours

The best personal loans are those that have simple, time-efficient processes. Bajaj Finserv allows you to enjoy this benefit with their instant personal loans. The optimised loan application provision combined with the intuitive and interactive website makes accessing funds simpler than ever. Even if you aren’t tech-savvy, you’re sure to enjoy a hassle-free experience with Bajaj Finserv. Get access to an instant personal loan atcompetitive rates and solve all your urgent funding problems with ease. To get started, apply online.

