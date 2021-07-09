STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zoutons Offers Umbrella Discounts To All Consumers Across Food, Apparel, & Travel Sectors

Zoutons, the second-largest coupon aggregating company in the country, is making a revolution in the world of e-commerce. From providing customers with genuine coupons for almost any category to significant shopping tips, the company takes the savings of its shoppers, exceedingly seriously.

The transition from offline to online shopping happened rather quickly. The internet is filled with innumerable shopping stores all rendering their own range of coupons and codes. Even though it may sound exemplary, it can be overwhelming to fish out the best offers amongst an ocean of online coupons. That’s where Zoutons comes in.

Reasons To Shop With Zoutons

Zoutons’ USP is its customer-centric approach. Which extends out into timely validated coupons and sale offers, to help its customers shop wisely. This along with their strategic unions with top companies from different verticals is what’s keeping Zoutons’ customer base to splurge this rapidly.

Zoutons Chrome Extension

The company recently launched a Zoutons Chrome Extension, a convenient option for anyone looking to save time and money while shopping online. Once safely added to Chrome, the extension will scan through the entire cyberspace to accumulate the top coupon codes or deals that fit best with what a user is shopping for. The user can proceed to checkout and the extension will apply the best deal that saves maximum on the cart value.

Latest News & Shopping Trends

In addition to rendering store and category wise coupons and offers, Zoutons’ news section can help you grab more comprehensive details of the same. From covering all major upcoming sales to the hottest shopping trends, you can follow the blogs to stay up-to-date on just about everything.

Zoutons Telegram Group

The company also hosts a personalized Telegram group that has more than 10,000 subscribers who are notified daily about the latest deals from top retailers in the country. From shopping stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio to service providers like Rapido - you can find a plethora of deals to explore.

The company also sends out weekly newsletters with the latest promotions from user’s favourite brands and retail stores.

The Vast Assortment Of Verticals

For those who might be relatively new to the world of coupons and promotional codes, Zoutons acts as a personal shopping guide in finding the best saving opportunities across multiple verticals.

Food

From Dominos, Swiggy to Pizzahut, Subway, and Zomato - it doesn't matter what you’re craving for, because Zoutons has it all! In addition to the latest promo codes, you can also bag tons of wallet offers, gift card deals, etc that you can bump up your overall savings.

Fashion

One of the most popular categories in e-commerce, Fashion Apparel, saw a remarkable hike in 2020. When it comes to shopping at popular stores like Myntra, Ajio, H&M, to name a few - Zoutons gives you an added advantage of being the first to shop. The company also provides its users with exclusive promotional codes to save more.

Travel

Sort your travel needs in a fraction of your budget and time with Zoutons. With the latest offers from top travel websites like Makemytrip, Emirates, Trivago, Uber, Redbus, Ola and Goibibo etc - you can be assured to bag hefty discounts on all future travel expenses.

About Zoutons

Zoutons has successfully expanded and is currently operating in 3 countries, i.e. India, the U.S. and the U.A.E. Constantly keeping track of the latest updates from top retailers, Zoutons houses more than 1000 merchant partners that offer deals on 100+ categories. And as of May 2021, the company officially surpassed 10 Lakh registered users.

