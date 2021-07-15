Review of what Binomo trading app is - How it works in India

Online Marketing Initiative By

The transparent overview of the Binomo trading app

Binomo is an online trading company that works globally, ensuring attractive terms for traders. It is certified by the International Financial Commission, so the clients’ funds are well protected. In this review, you’ll learn what Binomo is and how to use the platform tools from anywhere without the hassle of looking for a PC.

Briefly about the Binomo mobile app

In some cases, it’s very convenient to have remote access to the platform instead of using the website. For this purpose, you can download the Binomo app on your mobile phones for free. It is available for all devices on Android or iOS software. Through the mobile app, you can trade at any time, acquiring immediate data of trades, promotions and competitions.

There is a Demo account available for practice, various tournaments and responsive support service - everything you need to start trading even if you have zero experience. You’ll have access to different tools and strategies describing how to trade depending on your level.

Note! Remember that no strategy guarantees 100% result of a trade - use them for practice and learn how to make a forecast based on your experience.

If you wish to know more about the platform, head to the Help Center which is like Wikipedia providing all the necessary information about the company and instructions for traders. You can also contact the support team via email or live chat in case you have questions and you didn’t find a solution in the Help Center.

Is the Binomo app reliable?

Binomo has been a class “A” member of The International Financial Commission (IFC) since 2018, an impartial and independent dispute settlement company that has expertise in the financial markets. By affiliating with the Financial Commission, the platform advocates its obligation to preserve the best standards and integrity.

Being certified by Verify My Trade, it demonstrates itself as a trustworthy company that pledges high quality of services, transparency and safety to their clients. In addition to that, it has also won the IAIR and FE awards.

Summarizing, Binomo is secure and well protected - both the website and the app, and many positive traders’ reviews prove it.

Download the app for iOS

If you don’t have a computer, or you plan to travel light, download the mobile app and get access to the platform at any time. The app for iOS can be found on the App Store. Just search for “Binomo”, download and log in using your email and password.

Download the app and the Apk for Android

The trading app also can be found on Google Play. For Android users who are facing problems downloading the app there is no need to hack, they can just download the Apk file through https://binomo.com/en/promo/android.

Download the app for PC

There is no app or software available for download on PC (both Windows and Mac), so you can go to the desktop version of the Binomo website or use an app for smartphones and tablets.

Tutorial on how to use the Binomo app

How does Binomo really work? Read on and learn how to open a trade. The platform uses fixed time trades that allow its clients to procure up to 90% of the trade size in case of the correct forecast.

To commence a trade, after logging in to their account, users will have to:

1. Pick an asset and determine the amount of trade that they require, for example, a user can invest from $5 and trade. Demo account doesn’t require a deposit as it has virtual $1000 for training purposes.

2. Then, a user has to select a completion time for the trade. For instance, if they want to trade for 1 minute at 8:05, they have to select 8:06 for the completion time.

3. Lastly, to conclude the trade, they choose whether they think the chart will go UP or DOWN and push the corresponding button. In case the forecast is correct - a user gets extra profit, but if not - the funds won’t be returned.

Note! The functionality of the app insignificantly differs from the website version but it still allows you to trade using most of the features and doesn’t affect your experience.

Try the Binomo handy app for trade

Binomo is an innovative trading platform, available for all traders, experienced or beginners alike. It provides its clients with top-notch features, useful tutorials and proficient customer support staff. It also offers an ample of varying financial assets, as well as auspicious trading terms. Moreover, Binomo has gone through great lengths to ensure its clients maximum safety, such as getting certified by IFC.

However, users have to assess risks of losing invested funds and get practice before conducting trades.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Binomo. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.