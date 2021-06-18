How to use Binomo - education, tutorials and tips

Online Marketing Initiative By

A detailed tutorial on how the Binomo trading platform works

Have you searched endlessly for an avenue for an additional income in India? Well, traders recommend paying attention to Binomo.

What is Binomo? It is an online trading platform where you can trade currency pairs, equities, commodities, indices, and other assets on the market in real-time. All you have to do is forecast correctly whether the price of an asset will rise or fall, and you can earn up to 90% additional income.

This overview will show you how to use the Binomo platform, with tutorials and trading tips.

Does Binomo really work?

Binomo works. For proof, all you have to do is look for reviews of real traders about Binomo who have traded on the platform and get profit. In addition, it is regulated by the International Finance Commission and has received many significant awards such as the IAIR or FE Awards.

Also, Binomo is a safe and trustworthy platform. The company’s trading algorithms have been vetted by Verify My Trades.

Note! It is wrong to ask how to play Binomo because it is a trading platform that requires analysis, trading strategies, the ability to read charts and training on a demo account.

How to trade on Binomo?

To understand how does Binomo trading work, just follow the steps listed below:

1. Before you start to trade, log in to your real account. Check the upper right corner, immediately above the chart to be sure about the type of account you are logged in to.

2. Then, you can select the asset (for example, EUR/USD) you wish to trade.

3. Set the trading time and enter the number of funds for trade.

4. Finally, click on either the green or red buttons to indicate the direction you forecast the chart will go.

5. When the set trading time runs out and your forecast is correct, your profit will be instantly paid to your account.

When trading, do your analysis and do not rely on any signals about Binomo from external sources, because they are not always reliable. It is also not about winning, but about trading, in which you need to use analysis and strategies in order to make the correct forecast for successful trades.

Tutorial and Tips

As a customer-centered platform, Binomo provides numerous avenues, including tutorials and tips, to help newbie traders get acclimatized to the system and understand how to work on Binomo.

Training on Demo account

When you log into Binomo, you will immediately be given access to a Demo account. Using it, you can practice trading in real-time, but with virtual capital. You will receive $1,000. And if and when the funds run out, they will be replenished automatically, so that you can continue using the demo account. That way, you can accumulate useful experience without losing funds. Basically, this is free trading education on Binomo with tips.

Strategy

On Binomo’s website, there is a list of trading strategies that have been tried and tested by experienced traders. They list the various patterns that the trading charts can take, and how to read them. You can analyze all of them and pick the ones most suited to your trading.

Tournament

Tournaments also help beginners understand how Binomo works. Trading tournaments are regularly held on the platform, where traders can compete with each other. Tournaments can be different: tournaments require entry fees and some of them are free. Binomo has a “Daily Free” tournament available even for demo account holders. This opportunity not only to show your trading skills, but also to get a prize.

Help Center

Help Center is a customer service portal with tens of articles providing helpful answers to questions most frequently asked by clients. All you have to do is enter a keyword about the Binomo platform, and the portal will bring up all articles related to it.

Binomo FAQ

Below are answers to three of the most frequently asked questions on Binomo.

1) How to change currency in Binomo?

You can’t change the currency of your account after registration, so choose it carefully before doing so. If you want to change your account currency, you have to first deactivate your existing account, and then create a new account. But first you need to deactivate the old account, and then open a new one, otherwise you will violate the terms of the Client Agreement. Then you can change the account currency to Binomo.

2) How to invest money in Binomo?

You can use bank cards or e-wallets to fund your Binomo account. The funds will be credited to your account in a few minutes or more, depending on your payment service provider.

To deposit:

● Click on “Deposit” at the top right corner of the webpage.

● A “country” menu will drop from which you will select your region - India.

● Indicate your bank card or e-wallet details. You can use the following deposit options on Binomo: NetBanking, UPI, PayTm, Indian exchanger, GlobePay, etc.

● Indicate how much you want to deposit.

● Click “OK”.

● You will be sent a confirmation code, enter it to complete the transaction.

If the payment is successful, you'll be redirected to the page with the transaction details.

3) Why should I confirm my email?

Email confirmation is done to secure your account. You will be using your email for logging in, password recovery, amongst other things.

This is necessary to be sure that the email account you will be interacting with actually belongs to you.

Also, email confirmation allows you to easily receive any important news or notifications from Binomo about changes introduced to the platform, and about varying promotional offers.

Try to invest in Binomo

Without any doubt, Binomo not only allows you to trade, but it also provides learning opportunities. But if even after the review you ask how to make money on Binomo, then we repeat that they study and trade on the platform in order to make the correct forecast and get additional income. And for this there is free education, trading tips and a demo account for practice.

However, you should note that trading is a risk exercise. You are just as likely to lose out on trades as you are to make profits. In light of this, always examine your position, analyze the risks and act accordingly.

*Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Binomo. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.