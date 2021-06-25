Why Choose Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for Engineering?

Online Marketing Initiative By

In these difficult times, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham initiated and managed a full-fledged campus placement drive, inviting firms to conduct online recruiting for its students, maintaining true to its aim of providing the greatest possible opportunities for students. In order to make recruiting easy for both students and recruiters, Amrita has put up a virtual interview technique for the entire batch of its School of Engineering students. With the pandemic crisis causing anxiety and uncertainty about the future, Amrita University is working to ensure that all students have the opportunity to build a secure future by sticking to its core value of adapting to the present circumstances in the most efficient way.

Despite the fact that physical campus operations were halted, Amrita University's primary activities were unaffected since the school had been prepared to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and its consequences from the start, and had implemented modifications to minimise the impact on students. As a result, Amrita collaborated with all of its recruitment partners to conduct the annual placement drive entirely online.

In 2020, the virtual placement technique recruited over 90% of Amrita's B. Tech and M. Tech students, with multinational firms such as Microsoft and Cisco recruiting from Amrita Schools of Engineering across regions. Amrita's 2020 job search began with Cisco, a multinational corporation situated in the United States.

Through an online recruitment process that comprised over 50 companies, students were recruited for internships (with stipends starting at Rs. 60,000 per month) and positions (starting from Rs. 14.37 lakhs per annum). During the same campaign, Atlassian, an Australian multinational firm, offered the highest salary of Rs 56.9 lakh per annum.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's education is built on a well-rounded curriculum that is adequately reinforced with value-based education. Every student at the institution benefits from frequent student exchange programs, integrated courses, and dual-degree programs with leading universities throughout the world.

Furthermore, as part of its overall framework for academic involvement, the university emphasises the development of sustainable communities. This is accomplished by developing a curriculum that emphasises experiential learning. Students at Amrita are supposed to develop the essential knowledge, skills, and values to implement sustainable solutions in vulnerable and rural communities. Students can apply their expertise to address social challenges through programmes like HuT and Live-In Labs. HuT has a long-standing engineering research institute that employs robots to find solutions to societal problems.

Amrita University announced its flexible admission techniques this year in order to make it easy for students to enrol. The Amrita Entrance Examination (AEEE), the Remote Proctored Examination (CBT or RPE), the JEE Mains 2021, or the SAT or Pearson UG Entrance Examination (PUEE) Score are the entrance examinations that Amrita accepts. Because of three more admission entrance possibilities, students at Amrita have a better chance of getting into the university.

Quote By Maheshwara Chaithanya (Chairman, (B.Tech Admissions), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham)

Amrita believes in "Education for Life & Education for Living. Students passing out from Amrita will be the problem solvers for the society, enriched with values. We believe that the knowledge gained from science and technology should be used for the benefit of the society and mankind.



Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.