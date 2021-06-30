Additional income? Enter: Binomo

Online Marketing Initiative By

Trading - We've heard the word most of our adult lives but we often shun the subject thinking it's complex. But what if we tell you that you’ve traded almost every day but just didn't know it? Trading simply means buying, selling or exchanging one item for another. Though now we know that trading involves elaborate processes, the core meaning remains the same. The first step towards successful trading is familiarizing us with the basics of Market economy, risk management and money management.



We’re constantly looking out for extra income to support our main focus. And let’s face it! Who doesn’t want to earn more than what they usually do? We all work relentlessly, burn the midnight oil, but we know we’re capable of more. It’s perfectly ok to aspire to live a better life and for that a single source of income won’t suffice. Why deprive yourself of an additional income when all you need to do is have some knowledge of how the financial markets work?

What is Binomo?

Binomo is an online trading platform that is an answer to all your trading queries. It is an online asset trading platform designed for both novice and expert traders. The platform was established in 2014 and serves 8+ lakh traders every day. Just last week, the platform witnessed 3.5 crore successful trades!

But hey! Don’t let the heavy trading jargon scare you. Binomo is one such platform that lets you learn the basics of trading from experts who possess intense knowledge on the subject. This one of a kind trading platform will introduce you to the concept of trading and let you practice before investing in real time.

Should you rely on Binomo?

Credibility is always a question with online trading platforms but you’ll be pleased to know that Binomo is a category "A" member of the International Financial Commission, which guarantees the company's customers’ quality of service, transparency of relations, and protection from a neutral and independent dispute resolution organization.



Additionally, the safety of the platform has been screened by ‘Verify My Trades’ a company that specializes in vetting trading algorithms of such platforms. Binomo’s pursuit for excellence is also reflected in the numerous positive reviews given by real traders that tell you the profit they have earned from the platform. Not only this, Binomo has won the prestigious IAIR and FE Awards, and is CFD certified.

Know how to Binomo!

To understand the workings of Binomo Trading, follow these 5 steps:

Step 1) Set your preferred language from the drop down list on the top right. There are 12 languages to choose from including Hindi.

Step 2) Use your email address to sign up: Enter your email address & select a strong password (or) Register using your Facebook or Google account.

Step 3) Select an asset you wish to trade: INR or USD or EUR.

Step 4) Set the trading time and enter the number of funds for trade

Step 5) Click on the red or green arrows to forecast the direction you think the chart will go

When the chosen trading time ends and your forecast is right, profits will be instantly credited to your account. Binomo is not a game, but it’s an online trading platform that urges you to strongly strategize your forecasts. It’s not advisable to rely on external resources as their expertise may differ. Trust your analysis to make successful forecasts.



Which account should you sign-up for?

You can kick-start your trading journey by starting with a free account and participating in tournaments to craft your forecasting skills. Once you’re confident about your learnings, you can upgrade to gold and VIP accounts which come with a myriad of benefits. Allow the field experts to teach you from their experience through Binomo and watch how quickly you progress.



Start with a Demo account:

Binomo has created a free demo account free demo account to let you practice your investment skills designed to help curious beginners who want to learn trading. Your account will instantly get a deposit of $1000 so you can practice trading. An exciting addition to your demo account is you get free participations in 1 tournament. You get to test your skills with other traders who are also mastering their trading skills like you. Moreover, you can reach out to the dedicated help desk that works round the clock to answer any concerns you may have. You can mail them or chat with them in real time should you face any pitstop.

Conclusion:

Modern technology has come a long way! With new developments each day, we’re watching the seamless method of online trading through Binomo. Instead of studying every article on the internet about trading, you can log on to a one-stop solution and that is - Binomo. Practice your trading skills in real time and learn from the best in the field. Only when you invest time in gaining knowledge and experience, will you be successful in trading.



However, it’s important to note that these routes to making funds carry a risk of losing a part or all the invested capital. Being informed with market trends and curves, helps with tremendous forecasts and right investments.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Binomo. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.