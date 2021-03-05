Eight tips to make finding the right web hosting provider easier

Online Marketing Initiative By

As you probably know, if you want to run a website – you need a web host. But what you may not realize is that finding the right web hosting provider is a very important decision in itself.

The fact of the matter is that the web hosting provider you choose will have a huge impact on your website. It can affect the site speed, downtime, security, and much more.

In short, it is crucial that you find the right web hosting provider – and here are 8 tips that can make that easier:

Understand what your website needs

Every website has different needs, and you need to anticipate what yours requires. Depending on the needs of your business you can figure out the type of web hosting that you are looking for – whether it is cloud hosting India, virtual private servers, or shared hosting.

Don’t fall for the ‘free domain’ trick

Some web hosting providers may offer a ‘free domain’, but don’t just take that at face value. Be sure to read the fine print and find out whether they own the domain or you do – because if it is the former you may end up having to buy it back if you ever switch providers.

Additionally while the domain may be free for the first year, its price may be marked up for the second year.

Research the web hosting provider fairly

Although you should always research your web hosting provider, it is important to be fair about it. Some large providers may appear to have lots of complaints due to the sheer number of disgruntled customers that they have.

If possible, look for unbiased reviews of web hosting providers. Similarly for complaints – try to determine whether or not they are substantive.

Don’t just look at the price

When it comes to website hosting providers, you should never just look for the cheapest option – nor should you make the mistake of assuming that the more expensive option is better. Price is rarely a good yardstick, and you should focus more on their features and terms instead.

Check out the cost of additional bandwidth or disk space

What are the limits of your bandwidth and disk space, and what happens if you ever need more? How much will the web hosting provider charge you?

Both those questions are key if you want to avoid a hefty charge down the line. Keep in mind that there’s no such thing as ‘unlimited’ storage even if the web hosting provider advertises it – and you should definitely look at the terms of service carefully.

Test the customer support

Good customer support can make a world of difference – but don’t just believe what the web host claims. Instead, you should test their customer service and see how quickly they respond and whether or not they are truly helpful.

Look into the backup plan

Having a solid backup plan is always a plus, just in case the worst happens and you lose your website data. Try to find out exactly what your web hosting provider’s backup plan is, and how you can restore lost data if you ever need to.

It should be noted that although having your web host backup your website is a good thing – it is best if you also use an off-site backup too.

Shop around for discounts or rebates

If you’re on a budget, you should look around for discounts or rebates. The amount you save could be significant seeing as you’re going to be signing on for a one year contract (or longer).

Be sure to keep these eight tips in mind when you’re looking for a web hosting provider. Not only will they make it easier for you to narrow down your options, but they can help you to avoid make the wrong decision that could lead to future pitfalls.

No matter what you do, be sure not to rush when you’re choosing a web host. Although it may be tempting to do so in order to get your website up sooner, in the long term you’ll benefit more by taking your time and carefully going over your options to make the right choice.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Hosting Raja. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.