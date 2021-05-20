Binomo India review - What is it, Is the trading platform safe?

Online Marketing Initiative By

Why Binomo trading is not about success, but about study and practice

Binomo is the modern way for many in India to trade online. And this is not only an opportunity to usefully spend time, but also to legit invest and get extra profit. The review will tell why Indian traders choose www.binomo.com and why it is not a fraud (also detailed as Wikipedia articles).

What is Binomo investment?

The purpose of the review is to tell you what Binomo is and to reassure beginners who don't know if the broker is safe or not. This is an important thing, because some people perceive the platform as a cash empowerment and are really ready to make an effort to get better in trading. But let's start in order.

First of all, let's find out if Binomo is real or fake. Many traders know the platform's yellow logo, but not everyone knows that the company is registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and has a physical address (where the head office is located). So we cannot say that trading on Binomo is illegal.

Secondly, in the review it is also worth mentioning that binomo.com is a trading platform that is represented in more than 130 countries around the world and has been operating for over 6 years. And this is a long time, which clearly confirms that Binomo is not a scam. But we will analyze this point in more detail later.

Another plus of the platform is the ability to trade through the app. This legit Binomo app can be downloaded in India via Google Play or App Store.

Contact

Like any reliable platform, Binomo is always in touch with its traders. Users can contact the support team around the clock via the chat on the website or ask a question by email support@binomo.com. Binomo specialists are ready to answer traders in more than 13 languages, including English and Hindi. And there is no bot on Binomo, real people answer all questions.

Is Binomo trading real?

Next let's see, what is Binomo investment all about. The minimum deposit on Binomo is $5. But this amount is relevant for traders looking to invest and trade assets in India (for other countries from $10). This is Binomo investments real that can be turned into income if you know how to trade.

Of course, we could give a short guide on how to use Binomo: select an asset, trade amount and time, and forecast: the chart will go UP or DOWN. But it's better to register and try your hand at a demo account.

Note! Not sure how to start? The beginner's tutorial on Binomo will guide you through your first trade!

Binomo scam or legit?

Any investment is a risk, which is why beginners always ask if Binomo is a scam or not. Let's take a look at the regulation and other facts to prove that it is not a scam.

Regulation

Binomo is a member category “A” of the International Finance Commission, which guarantees traders quality service and protection from an independent dispute resolution organization.

Certificate

Binomo voluntarily undergoes an audit of 5000 trades at Verify My Trade every month. Thus, the company has a certificate of quality of trades by VMT.

Awards

In addition, Binomo was awarded the FE Award in 2015 and the IAIR Awards in 2016 as the best trading platform. And it also serves as an answer to the question of s Binomo investment real?

Real reviews of traders about Binomo

Positive reviews and notes from traders on forums, Quora and social networks confirms that investment and trading on Binomo is real and reliable.

Taabir Ahmad: “Binomo is 5 stars for me. Great app for trade”.

Saloni Bhardwaj: “Good platform for trading purposes and they really help you to grow”.

Aayush K.: “I have never trusted agents and brokers. But I have been trading on Binomo for a year now and everything is ok. This is different”.

Affiliate

An affiliate program is another way to earn extra income on Binomo. Its main goal is to attract new traders to the platform. BinPartner offers its partners favorable conditions, which are detailed on their website, such as:

● Free promo materials.

● Up to 70% of the system profit.

● 5% of the earnings of your referrals, and much more.

Total about the Binomo broker

Hopefully the review has fully explained what Binomo is and how it works. And also that you have no doubts about whether Binomo is legal and safe in India. Agree that the platform is an unique opportunity to trade online for a minimum investment of $5. In addition, binomo.com is regulated by trusted independent organizations. However, you need to be aware of the risks of trading, improve your skills and trade wisely.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Binomo. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.