10 best deals on electric geysers
Published: 04th October 2021 02:26 PM | Last Updated: 04th October 2021 05:52 PM | A+A A-
Geyser season is here!
We’re approaching the cosiest season of the year. And with that comes the need to keep us warm all the time. One regular habit we loathe is having to shower in the chilly waters from the tap but that’s a habit you can’t ditch! But what you can do is warm the water directly at the source, so you don’t have to quiver every time you turn on the tap.
Electric Geysers is one such appliance that’s a mandate in every home in India. Whether you live in Kashmir or Kanyakumari, the cold temperatures don’t spare anyone. Yes, arguably the southern parts of India don’t fact the brunt of the harsh winters, but the airs are nippy during the monsoon. In such conditions, geysers are a necessity.
We’ve curated a list of our top favourite geysers, so you don’t have to tire yourself scrolling through endless catalogues:
1. BAJAJ 15 L Storage Water Geyser (Popular Plus 15 L, White)
This 15L electric geyser will be a strong addition to your apartment bathrooms. It can withstand pressure ratings above 8 so it is suitable for high-rise buildings. This geyser can also store water so no need to fight for hot water anymore.
Highlights
- 4-star rating
- Storage Useful for Bathroom can store heated water
- 15 L Greater the Capacity, more the users can be served for bath/wash
- 8 bar: Pressure rating >8 bar is suitable for High Rise buildings
- Vertical: Suitable for large wall spaces
Flipkart Advantage:
- Extensive Range: More than 35000+ products to choose from
- Big savings with Exchange Offers* Bank Offers Super Coins and No Cost EMI
- Top Rated Products: 17000+ Products are Highly Rated (4 Stars or more out of 5) by 220k+ Users
- Flipkart Assured: Look for this tag for assurance of 6 quality checks
- Fast & Free Shipping: Lakhs of products delivered within 2-4 days & Free Delivery*
- *On all orders above ₹500
2. Hindware 3 L Instant Water Geyser (Immedio Blue, White & Blue)
Hindware brings us this compact 3L Rust-resistant Electric geyser that heats water instantly. This tiny heater is ideal for kitchen and washbasins when the water is too cold to perform daily chores. The copper sheathed heating element ensures that there’s safety and sturdiness in the water heating process.
Highlights
- Suitable for High rise apartments, kitchens, office pantry's, hospitality kitchens
- Instant Useful for Kitchen, quick water heating
- 6.5 bar: Pressure rating >8 bar is suitable for High Rise buildings
- Temperature Range: 25 to 75 degrees Celsius
- Water Flow Rate: 200L/ Hour
- Heating time: 3 min
3. CROMPTON 3 L Instant Water Geyser (AIWH-3LJUNO3KW5Y, White)
This ISI-marked Crompton electric geyser is your perfect partner during winters. Its elegant & stylish design not only fits smoothly on any wall surface but also comes with a Rust & Shockproof body. Don’t let the 3L capacity create any doubts in your mind, its instant water heating feature eliminates the need to store water in the geyser.
Highlights
- Instant Useful for Kitchen, quick water heating
- 3 L Greater the Capacity, more the users can be served for bath/wash
- 6.5 Bar: Pressure rating >8 bar is suitable for High Rise buildings
- Vertical: Suitable for large wall spaces
- The technology used: Advanced 4 level safety, ISI marked product, rust and shockproof
- Warranty - Tank: 5 years, Heating Element: 2 years, Product: 2 years
4. BAJAJ 3 L Instant Water Geyser (Ivora, White)
This adorable little Bajaj geyser comes with everything you need - Instant water heating and a >8 bar pressure rating. Washing dishes can be a trembling experience during winters but this device solves that for you right away.
Highlights
- Instant Useful for Kitchen, quick water heating
- 3 L Greater the Capacity, more the users can be served for bath/wash
- 8 Bars: Pressure rating >8 bar is suitable for High Rise buildings
- Warranty: Tank-5 Years, Heating Element-2 Years, Product-1 Years
- 10 Days Replacement Policy
5. Hindware 15 L Storage Water Geyser (ACERO NEO, White)
This superior quality and sleek electric geyser by Hindware come with a 15L water storage capacity and a Fire-Retardant cable. Its vertical mounting installation style is ideal for large bathroom walls. Its superiority is proven with its 4-star rating.
Highlights
- Storage Useful for Bathroom can store heated water
- 15 L Greater the Capacity, more the users can be served for bath/wash
- 6.5 Bar: Pressure rating >8 bar is suitable for High Rise buildings
- Warranty: 2 years comprehensive warranty, 5 years on tank, 2 years on the heating element
- Fire Retardant cable
6. Orient Electric 25 L Storage Water Geyser (Cronos, White)
Orient presents the best with its Electric Water Geyser! With a 25L water capacity and enhanced safety features, you don’t have to look elsewhere. This geyser has thick PUF insulation which retains the water heat 10% longer.
Highlights
- Storage Useful for Bathroom can store heated water
- 25 L Greater the Capacity, more the users can be served for bath/wash
- 6.5 Bar: Pressure rating >8 bar is suitable for Mid- & High-Rise buildings
- Body Material: Anti Rust Powder Coated Metal
- Heating Element: Heavy Copper with Nickel Coating
- Warranty: 2 Years Domestic Warranty on Product, 2 Years Domestic Warranty on Heating Element and 5 Years Domestic Warranty on Inner Tank
7. HAVELLS 10 L Storage Water Geyser (Instanio, White & Blue)
A 5-star Electric water geyser for your 5-star home. Havells brings this outstanding machinery with more features than you can count. It’s supported by the advanced Feroglas ™ technology so safety and durability are ensured. The color-changing LEDs changes from blue color to red which will let you know when the water reached the right temperature for use.
Highlights
- Storage Useful for Bathroom can store heated water
- 10 L Greater the Capacity, more the users can be served for bath/wash
- Heating element: Incoloy glass-coated
- PUF Insulation
- Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty on Product, 7 Years Warranty on Inner Container and 4 Years Warranty on Heating Element
8. Sansui 5 L Instant Water Geyser with Pipes (Azure, Cobalt Blue)
Give your bathroom a touch of premium-ness with this blue beauty by Sansui. This water geyser has a 5L capacity tank that heats water instantly and efficiently in its stainless-steel inner tank. The heating element is made of a 100% copper element with nickel coating, so electricity conducts smoothly. Other excellent features are the smart thermostat and thermal cut-out which stop the electricity flow once the water has heated.
Highlights
- Instant Useful for Kitchen, quick water heating
- Suitable for High Pressure, High-rise buildings
- ISI certified
- Body Material: Superior ABS Plastic with Lacquer Coating Finish
- Warranty: 2 Years Warranty on Product, 3 Years Warranty on Heating Element and 5 Years Warranty on Tank
9. AO Smith 15 L Storage Water Geyser (HSE-VAS-X-015, White)
AO smith brings you a one-of-a-kind electric geyser with its own temperature control feature. Its tank is lined with blue diamond glass lining that protects it from the corrosive effects of hot water. The inner tank is made of titanium steel and has a long-lasting anode rod.
Highlights
- Storage Useful for Bathroom can store heated water
- 5-star rating
- Glass coated heating element
- Advanced PUF insulation
- Warranty: 7 Years Warranty on Tank, 3 Years Extended Warranty, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty
10. V-Guard 15 L Storage Water Geyser (Matteo 15, White)
Bring home V-Guard’s 5-star Storage Water Geyser home that will minimize your electricity bill. This 15L capacity electric geyser comes with CFC-free higher density PUF insulation that maximizes heat retention. The 5-in-1 safety valve prevents excessive pressure and build-ups.
Highlights
- Storage Useful for Bathroom can store heated water
- Double layered advanced overheat protection
- Anti-scalant & Anti- corrosion ensures safe & pungent-free water
- 66% reduction in tank leakage
- Warranty: 2-year offsite domestic warranty for manufacturing defects. The Heating Element has a warranty of 3 years & the Inner Tank has a warranty of 5 years.
Prepare yourself for the winters and buy any of our favourite picks from above.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.