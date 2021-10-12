Give your home a new look with the Bajaj Finserv Home Improvement Loan

Online MI By

Giving your home a festive makeover can be an exciting task. However, proper planning is needed as it involves a range of expenses. A budget needs to be set aside to meet these costs, whether you’re considering adding a concrete structure to your house, like a new garage, landscaping your garden, or getting new furniture and appliances. However, you can easily address all your minor and major house renovation expenses using the Bajaj Finserv Home Improvement Loan.

This personal loan is tailored to be your go-to home decoration and house repair loan as it is an unsecured loan with no restrictions on usage. Here’s what sets it apart.

Easy qualification parameters

Regarding the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, eligibility is quite lenient, so you can easily meet the criteria and use it for multiple house renovation purposes. Take a look at the simple terms of this personal loan for salaried employees.

Borrowers need to be within 20 to 60 years of age

Applicants need to be employed with an MNC, private or public organisation

Borrowers need to be residing citizens of India

Applicants need to have a credit score of 750 or more

The minimum salary required for the loan varies as per your location between Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 35,000, depending on your city of residence.

Online application process

You can apply for this house repair loan online without any hassles. To prove your eligibility, fill the short digital form and submit minimal documents. Here’s what you may be asked to provide.

KYC details (PAN card/Aadhaar card)

Employee ID card issued by your organisation

Latest salary slips

Bank statements of your salary account

Using your smartphone for added convenience, you can also avail yourself of this loan with the Bajaj Finserv personal loan app.

Pocket-friendly features

When you avail of theBajaj Finserv Personal Loan for home decoration, you get multiple value-added benefits. They are as follows.

Has multiple uses this festive season

Here are some ways to use the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for salaried employees to do up your home.

· Paint the interiors and exteriors of your home

· Revamp your rooms with soft furnishings, smart appliances, and furniture

· Manage emergency home repairs

· Convert your kitchen into a modular kitchen

· Add a concrete structure, like a balcony or a garage

· Do up your gardens with landscaping and outdoor furniture

· Convert an attic or extra space into a bedroom or workspace

Now you know how the Bajaj Finserv home improvement loan provides an ideal solution for your needs this season, apply for one online. Don’t forget to check your pre-approved offer and get your loan processed in one click. Get your home renovation done without delay or compromise.

*Terms and conditions apply

