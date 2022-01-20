Science and health courses are in high demand for study abroad: PTE

Online Marketing Initiative By

What makes Pearson PTE a one stop destination for students planning to go abroad?

PTE Academic is a computer-based language test that allows students and job seekers to assess their English language skills in a quick, fair, and flexible manner. The test results are typically available within two days. Furthermore, education institutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Germany, and other countries accept PTE scores. It is also approved for all types of visas in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.It also helps to prepare for the test which makes it a one stop destination for study abroad aspirants.

How is Pearson catering to the increasing number of study abroad aspirants in tier-2 and 3 cities?

States like Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala have maximum number of outbound students while demand for fair and flexible tests amongst study abroad aspirants is rising all across the country. Pearson has been expanding by opening new centres in cities like Bathinda and the company has started working with multiple consultants across the country with its partner portal network having more than 700 agents who engage with aspirants from Tier 2 and 3 towns as well.

How has Pearson PTE evolved with the ongoing transformation in the education sector?

Pearson has recently reduced the duration of PTE test by one hour making it just a 2-hour test, whilst the accuracy of the test remains the same. The shorter version is still accepted by the same universities and professional bodies, including more than 3000 academic institutions world-wide, and by the governments of the UK, Australia and New Zealand for visa and immigration purposes. We have also launched PTE Academic Online. The same test as PTE Academic will now be offered as a new online proctored option for people who prefer to take the test remotely. Pearson is continuously working towards wider acceptance of this online version of PTE.

What will be the key study abroad trends in 2022?

With the ease in border restrictions schools announcing vaccine mandates, international students are once again on the move. The pandemic has impacted learners’ preferences for major destinationsand now decisions are based on vaccine policies, travel restrictions, and options for in-person or blended education. The demand for applied / general science and health programs is on the rise which is gaining high demand amongst students as they look to secure a stable career.

