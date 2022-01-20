STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Marketing

Science and health courses are in high demand for study abroad: PTE

Published: 20th January 2022 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Marketing Initiative
Online MI

What makes Pearson PTE a one stop destination for students planning to go abroad?

PTE Academic is a computer-based language test that allows students and job seekers to assess their English language skills in a quick, fair, and flexible manner. The test results are typically available within two days. Furthermore, education institutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Germany, and other countries accept PTE scores. It is also approved for all types of visas in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.It also helps to prepare for the test which makes it a one stop destination for study abroad aspirants.

How is Pearson catering to the increasing number of study abroad aspirants in tier-2 and 3 cities?

States like Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala have maximum number of outbound students while demand for fair and flexible tests amongst study abroad aspirants is rising all across the country. Pearson has been expanding by opening new centres in cities like Bathinda and the company has started working with multiple consultants across the country with its partner portal network having more than 700 agents who engage with aspirants from Tier 2 and 3 towns as well.

How has Pearson PTE evolved with the ongoing transformation in the education sector?

Pearson has recently reduced the duration of PTE test by one hour making it just a 2-hour test, whilst the accuracy of the test remains the same. The shorter version is still accepted by the same universities and professional bodies, including more than 3000 academic institutions world-wide, and by the governments of the UK, Australia and New Zealand for visa and immigration purposes. We have also launched PTE Academic Online. The same test as PTE Academic will now be offered as a new online proctored option for people who prefer to take the test remotely. Pearson is continuously working towards wider acceptance of this online version of PTE.  

What will be the key study abroad trends in 2022?

With the ease in border restrictions schools announcing vaccine mandates, international students are once again on the move. The pandemic has impacted learners’ preferences for major destinationsand now decisions are based on vaccine policies, travel restrictions, and options for in-person or blended education. The demand for applied / general science and health programs is on the rise which is gaining high demand amongst students as they look to secure a stable career.

Website: https://in.pearson.com/pte

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Science and Technology health science education science and health Pearson
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp