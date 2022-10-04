Home Business Marketing

Next generation Vande Bharat trains will be able to attain maximum speed of 200 kmph: Vaishnaw

"The next version of Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in Marathwada. Nearly 1,600 coaches will be manufactured at the facility in Latur. Each coach will cost Rs 8 crore to 9 crore."

Published: 04th October 2022 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory at Latur in central Maharashtra will manufacture nearly 1,600 coaches for the upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express trains in the coming years and each of them will cost Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

He said the advanced version of Vande Bharat trains will be able to attain maximum speed of 200 km per hour (kmph).

Vaishnaw was addressing the 'Destination Marathwada' event, organised by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), in Aurangabad on Monday evening.

"The next version of Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in Marathwada. Nearly 1,600 coaches will be manufactured at the facility in Latur. Each coach will cost Rs 8 crore to 9 crore. The project will create opportunities for companies located in radius of 400 km to 500 km," he added.

Talking about the next generation of Vande Bharat Express, Vaishnaw said, "The maximum speed of these trains will be 200 kmph as compared to 180 kmph now. First coach of this version will be rolled out in the next 15 to 16 months."

On challenges in manufacturing the semi-high-speed trains, the minister said, "We succeeded in bringing down the noise level inside them to 60-65 decibels which is less than an aircraft (85-90 decibels)."

The speed of laying railway tracks has gone up since 2014, he said. "The speed of laying railway tracks was 4 km per day prior to 2014. This has now reached 12 km per day and the government intends to scale this up to 20 km per day," Vaishnaw said.

Aurangabad will get 5G internet facility before March 31, 2023, he said. The Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) will be projected as an investment destination by the railway ministry, Vaishnaw said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marathwada Rail Coach Factory Latur Maharashtra manufacture Vande Bharat Express trains Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp