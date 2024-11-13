Martin Group unveils its inaugural school adoption program

Martin Group on Wednesday unveiled its inaugural School Adoption Program by presenting the fully transformed Corporation Middle School in Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore, at a cost of Rs 7 crore. The renovated school was inaugurated by State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the group said in a press release.

Commenting on the School Adoption Program, Jose Charles Martin, Managing Director of Martin Group, said, “Our Chairman has always been deeply committed to making a meaningful contribution toward empowering underserved children. This initiative is just the beginning of our School Adoption Program. At Martin Group, we believe that every child deserves a world-class education, and we are committed to doing our part in transforming government schools into modern centres of learning. Our focus is not only on infrastructure but also on creating an environment that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and holistic growth.”