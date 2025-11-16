India celebrates literary milestone with Dalai Lama’s first original Hindi biography

NEW DELHI: A notable addition to contemporary Indian writing was unveiled in the capital on Saturday evening with the release of the first original Hindi biography of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Written by journalist and biographer Dr Arvind Yadav, the book was formally launched at the India International Centre, drawing a gathering of academics, diplomats, scholars, Buddhist practitioners and civil society representatives.

Padma Vibhushan Dr Karan Singh released the biography and handed the first copy to Padma Vibhushan Dr Murli Manohar Joshi. Also present was Geshe Dorji Damdul, Director of Tibet House, who attended as the official representative of His Holiness.

In a presidential address that set the tone for the ceremony, Dr Karan Singh praised the work as a major contribution to Indian literature and interfaith dialogue. Reflecting on his long personal association with the Dalai Lama, he said:

“The Dalai Lama’s life is not only the journey of a spiritual leader but a universal message of peace, compassion and human values. He and I have been close friends since our first meeting in 1956, when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru introduced us. This biography will help deepen understanding of his extraordinary life.”

Later, speaking to reporters, Dr Singh commended Dr Yadav for his perseverance and literary commitment. “Arvind Yadav has shown great courage by writing his entire biography in Hindi. He has been working on this for many years, and today I am very happy that it has been completed. I would like this book to reach all Hindi libraries so that people can read it and learn more about him. I wish His Holiness a long and healthy life, and I hope his message of compassion, peace and non-violence continues to spread across our country.”

Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, responding with a characteristically scholarly reflection, spoke extensively on the Dalai Lama’s philosophical and global influence. “His Holiness has inspired leaders, thinkers and young people across the world through simple yet profound teachings. This biography is a valuable resource for future generations,” he said.

He went on to stress the political and cultural challenges Tibet has faced. “The Dalai Lama is well-versed in various yogic traditions and inner spiritual powers. China’s aggressive policies not only forced him into exile but also oppressed the Tibetan people and attempted to erase their cultural identity. Because of China’s atrocities, the people of Tibet were compelled to leave their homeland and take refuge in different parts of India. India has never harmed any religion, whereas China continues to suppress those who propagate religion. I am confident that Tibet will rise again.”

Geshe Dorji Damdul, representing His Holiness, commended the author for creating a faithful and original Hindi narrative. Drawing on his own long association with the Dalai Lama, he spoke of compassion, inner transformation and India’s deep ties with Tibetan Buddhism.

In a special message, His Holiness the Dalai Lama expressed appreciation for the biography and its purpose:

“In documenting my life from my early years in Tibet to my time in exile, Dr Yadav has helped preserve the story of the Tibetan people and our enduring commitment to non-violence and dialogue. He has highlighted my commitment to promoting human values, religious harmony, the protection of Tibetan religion, culture and environment, as well as my efforts to create greater awareness of ancient Indian knowledge. I thank him sincerely for honouring his promise—made during our meeting in 2022—to write a book on Tibet and its rich heritage and ongoing struggle.”

The biography, an entirely original Hindi work rather than a translation or adaptation, draws on years of research, personal interactions, Tibetan sources, archival material and numerous first-hand accounts. It uncovers several little-known episodes of modern Tibetan history and offers a detailed, human portrayal of His Holiness—from his childhood in Tibet and flight into India to his global travels, interfaith dialogues, scientific engagements and lifelong campaign for peace.

The book is set to be published soon in English and several Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali, broadening access to the Dalai Lama’s message of compassion and universal responsibility for readers across the country