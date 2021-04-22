STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Press Release: Deputy Commissioner directs SDMs to ensure timely payment to farmers

While reviewing the procurement operations, Deputy Commissioner said that payment worth more than Rs 53.51 crore has been made to the farmers till date.

(District Administration handout image)

LUDHIANA: Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday directed Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure timely payment to the farmers along with ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement and lifting of their golden grains across the district during the ongoing procurement season.

While reviewing the procurement operations this morning, Deputy Commissioner said that payment worth more than Rs 53.51 crore has been made to the farmers till date.

He said that a total of 361168 MT of wheat had arrived in the grain markets across the district till Sunday out of which 334646 MT of wheat has been procured by various agencies.

Sharma said that the SDMs must visit grain markets along with officials from Food Supply and Mandi Board daily in their respective jurisdiction to oversee the operations of procurement and lifting of grains besides ensuring prompt payments to the farmers.

The Deputy Commissioner categorically said that any sort of inordinate delay in the procurement of grains is unwarranted, undesirable, and intolerable.

He said that the Sub Divisional Magistrates must ensure elaborate arrangements by involving the entire government machinery so that the golden harvest of the farmers is procured and lifted as soon as it arrives in the markets.

Sharma said that a fool-proof mechanism needs to be implemented for this procurement so that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience in the grain markets. 

The Deputy Commissioner further said that in the current season 9 lakh MT is expected to arrive in the grain markets.

Sharma said that around 108 permanent grain markets and 124 additional temporary purchase centers have been notified for the wheat procurement in the district.

(This is a press release by the district information and public relations team, Barnala)
 

