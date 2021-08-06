Amazon Prime inks four-film deal with actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment

Press Release By

CHENNAI: Amazon Prime Video India on Thursday announced a first-of-its kind exclusive deal with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies from 2D Entertainment will premiere directly on Prime Video worldwide, over the next 4 months. Delivering on its commitment to program for the diverse entertainment choices of Indian consumers, this association will further strengthen the Tamil language content portfolio on Amazon Prime Video, bringing the best of homegrown stories to a global audience.

This collaboration will have 2D Entertainment’s most anticipated titles mark their direct-to-service world premieres on Amazon Prime Video. From murder mystery to comedy to family drama, the diverse content slate includes films across genres produced by one of India’s most loved actors, Jyotika and Suriya. The titles star some of the most prolific faces from the Tamil movie industry.

The line-up includes titles like Jai Bhim, a legal drama starring Suriya along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan; Udanpirappe, a family drama starring Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu; Oh My doG, a kid’s film starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai; as well as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, a satire comedy drama starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan.

“At Prime Video, we have one of the largest libraries of Tamil movies in the country,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video. “We are thrilled to kick-start this milestone collaboration with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, which will bring the next four, highly awaited movies, from 2D Entertainment directly to the safety and comfort of consumer homes globally. This association comes on the back of the incredible love that 2D Entertainment’s Soorarai Pottru and Ponmangal Vandhal received from audiences worldwide. Our local language movies, over the past year, have broken viewership records to register 50% of audiences outside their home state. International viewers accounted for up to 20% of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films. We are thrilled to lead the charge by enabling great, home-grown, local language stories find audiences across the world, made possible because of our strong relationship with creative powerhouses such as 2D Entertainment.”

Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer & Actor said, “The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches. From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world. We are happy to take this collaboration even further with Amazon Prime Video.”

