No stone will be left unturned in strengthening the health infrastructure of the state: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh gears up before the predicted third wave of COVID-19, Government Hospitals across the state to be upgraded and equipped

All the facilities including operation room, labour room, laboratories, ICU, ventilators, blood bank and free medicines to be made available in all the government hospitals of the state

Post graduate doctors of pediatrics, gynecology, anesthesia, pathology, medicine and surgery to be made available in the hospitals: Places where post graduates are not available, doctors trained in these subjects will be appointed

District Collectors given instructions to submit proposals with the required budget within 15 days

RAIPUR, 17 June 2021: Chhattisgarh has decided to gear up before the arrival of predicted third wave of COVID-19, and to do so, all the government hospitals across the state are being upgraded and equipped with ultramodern facilities. Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has said that no stone would be left unturned in strengthening the health infrastructure and in making the healthcare and medical facilities easily accessible to common people even in the remotest of the areas in state.

Learning from the experiences of the second wave of COVID-19, Chhattisgarh Government has started upgrading all the district hospitals and block-level hospitals, making them fully-equipped with all kinds of facilities. Chief Minister has directed all the District Collectors to submit an action plan for upgrading the hospitals and health centers, within 15 days. Mr. Baghel has said that this work of healthcare infrastructure strengthening should be done as top priority so that even if the third wave strikes the state, we are ready to fight it with full force.

Chief Minister said that in last six months, facilities such as ICU, oxygen related equipment, beds, ventilators etc in these hospitals have been enhanced and upgraded to provide better COVID treatment to the patients. It is important to ensure proper maintenance and use of such medical equipment to prepare for the third wave of COVID. Recently, the number of doctors in community health centers has also been significantly increased in view of the need to further strengthen health management.

Mr. Baghel said that action plan for development of all the district hospitals and community health centers should be prepared as soon as possible. Under this plan, all the aforementioned hospitals should be made well-equipped with operation theatre, labour room, laboratory, ICU, ventilators, blood bank and free medicines etc. Chief Minister said that facilities in these hospitals should be upgraded to provide 24x7 treatment facilities. Moreover, post graduate doctors of Pediatrics, Gynecology, Anesthesia, Pathology, Medicine and Surgery should be appointed in these hospitals, and the places where post graduates are not available, arrangements should be made to appoint the doctors trained in these subjects. Chief Minister has given instruction to ensure that the District Collectors submit the proposal as above along with the budget requirement within 15 days.