Chhattisgarh all set to launch a new tourism circuit based on Shri Ram’s stay in the state during his 14-year exile from Ayodhya

“Baat Hai Abhiman Ki, Chhattisgarh Ke Swabhiman Ki”. Building upon Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel’s new development plans for 2021, Chhattisgarh is all set to celebrate the launch of the state government’s ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ project on the auspicious occasion of Navaratri on October 7,2021.

The state abounds with stories of Ram, Laxman and Sita living in exile in the forests of Chhattisgarh. Stories and songs inspired by Lord Ram have been narrated and sung in communities here and passed on through generations.

In addition, Chhattisgarh is the nanihal (mother’s birth home) of Ram. Chhattisgarh is the place where Prince Ram became Maryada Purushotam, carefully nurtured by his mother’s love.

“Lord Ram spent most of his time in Chhattisgarh during his exile from Ayodhya. To preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram and Mata Kaushalya , the government has envisioned this project where the devotees and tourists will be able to feel the essence of divinity with every step they take on Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit”, said Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel.

Event venue this year is the ancient Kaushalya Mata Mandir, located in Chandkhuri village which is approximately 25 km away from Raipur. The celebrations will be a visual spectacle combining music, dance. a laser show and LED mapping highlighting the story of Lord Ram and his exile in Chhattisgarh . This is intended to become an annual occurrence with fiesta and festivities, and is aimed at giving Chhattisgarh its place as an exciting destination for international as well as domestic tourists.

The State Tourism Board is using the auspicious occasion of Navratri to introduce their new tourism circuit that follows the path traveled by Lord Ram in the region of Chhattisgarh during his exile from Ayodhya: The Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit. In the first phase of this project, the plan is to develop the nine spots that fall on the forested route that Shri Ram traversed. These sites include: Sitamadhi- Harchowka, Ramgarh, Shivrinarayan, Turturiya, Chandkhuri, Rajim, Sihawa, Jagdalpur and Ramaram.

“Our main priority is to develop the identified sites of the Ram Van Gaman Path into prime tourist spots. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, special efforts are being made to motivate tourists towards domestic tourism and the Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit will be an immersive experience for tourists”, said Yashwant Kumar, Managing Director, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board.

The state aims to develop and beautify the selected sites and create world class tourism infrastructure to generate high footfalls which will give a boost to state tourism.

(This press release was issued by the Chhattisgarh government.)