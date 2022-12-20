Free robotics training through mobile robotics lab for Government School Students in TN

Press Release By

Ramakrishna Mission Students’ Home, Chennai, with the financial support from HCL Foundation has set up a Mobile Robotics Lab at a cost of Rs. 63.50 lakh to train the students of the Government schools free of cost.

About the Students Home: Founded by Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Mission dedicates itself to the cause of our Nation and selfless service to the poor and the downtrodden. Driven by `Love’ and sustained by `Service’, our Students’ Home, as a branch of the worldwide Ramakrishna Mission, explores and exhausts all possible ways to empower the poor boys with education and employment since 1905.

We strive to restore the lost dignity of the families of the poor boys under our care, as desired by Swami Vivekananda. The unique feature of the `Service’ is the attitude that drives it. Yes. It is not rendered as charity but as worship of the Lord in human form. The Home is thankful that Divinity has blessed them with 700 odd boys to be served.

Ramakrishna Mission Students’ Home, in partnership with HCLFoundation, conducts various service activities for the uplifting of the poor and needy students. Our partnership with the HCL Foundation started many years ago, benefits the needy students and families.

Two such noble activities conducted by the Home with the financial support of the HCL Foundation at present are a) English Communication Skills Training called, Ramakrishna-English-Connect, for the Students Home Polytechnic College students, b) Free training in Tally Essential Comprehensive course in the Accounting software for the unemployed, semi-skilled and accounts students.Tally training enhances their employability. So far 80 batches have been conducted benefitting 2670 candidates. It is heartening that several trainees have secured gainful employment on successful completion.

Free Robotic Training in a Mobile Robotics Lab: Mobile Robotics lab on Wheels, is to train the Government School children. The poor children in the Government Schools cannot dream of any exposure to robotics. Progress in Technology evades their grasp.

In order to equip them, thanks to the HCL Foundation, our Students’ Home with their financial support to the tune of Rs.63.50 lakh, has embarked on an ambitious programme to take the Robotics Training to the doors of the poor children studying in the VI to XII Standard of the Government Schools.

A specially-built bus with robotic training equipment kits will visit the Government Schools regularly and train the school students in Robotics free of cost. An experienced Trainer will train the students in theory and practice. After the completion of the course all the trained students will be given certificates.

This 21-hour training course will expose them to Basics of Robotics and IOT, electricals, electronics, computer programming, Arduino from swatch, working with Arduino 1 and 2 and advanced Arduino projects etc.

Finally, we share our joy and would like to record our delight that the industrialist and founder of HCL Technologies, Sri Shiv Nadar is our Country’s `Most Generous’ person. Feel great to work with the HCL Foundation’s distinguished Team.

Inauguration:

Mobile Robotics Lab and the training was inaugurated at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday, 20th December 2022 at Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, Mylapore, Chennai

Mr. G.H. Rao, Senior Advisor,HCL Tech.,Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCLTech, Mr. V Srinivasan,Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mylapore,were the Chief Guests.

The Mobile Robotics Lab was flagged off by Mr. G.H. Rao, Senior Advisor,HCL Tech., Mr. V Srinivasan,Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, in the presence of Swami Satyajnanananda, Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Students Home and Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCL Foundation, and other dignitaries.

