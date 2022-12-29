Chautala warns of stringent action against contractors doing sub-standard work

Press Release By

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala said that stringent action will be taken against the contractors doing sub-standard work in the construction of roads.

He stated that the state government is prioritising the repair work of many roads in the Israna assembly constituency.

He said while responding to a question raised by a member of the House during the winter session of the Legislative Assembly.

He said that an estimated expenditure of Rs. 157.62 lakh will be spent on repairing the road from village Gawalra to Naraina in Israna assembly constituency and this road will pass through Samalkha.

Similarly, Rs. 70.79 lakh will be spent on repairing the road from village Gawalra to Namunda, this road has also been included in the priority list of the MLA of Israna.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that tenders have been invited for the repair of the road from Refinery crossing to village Singapura upto village Bohli and the work is likely to begin by March 2023.

According to the report received by them, the road from village Mandi to Puthar upto Buana Lakhu is in good condition. Special repair of the road from village Puthar to Bandh was done on March 15, 2022, its condition is good. The repair work of road from village Shahpur to Pardhana upto Seenk comes under NABARD RIDF-28th plan, after getting approval from NABARD it will be repaired which is at estimated to cost Rs. 612.06 lakh.

Dushyant Chautala further said that as per the received report, the road from village Chhichhrana to Urlana Kalan is in good condition. Maintenance is being done through patch work of the road from Chhichhrana to Dumaina to Urlana Kalan up to Dariyapur. He said that according to the report received by the department, the road from village Matloda to Thirana, upto Khandra, road from village Thirana to Assan Khurd and road from village Sithana to Bal Jattan is also in good condition.

(This is press release by the Haryana government.)

