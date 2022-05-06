Chief Minister Baghel fulfils girl's wish to fly in a helicopter

Press Release By

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday reached Raghunathnagar in Pratappur assembly constituency as part of his meet-and-greet campaign (Bhet-Mulaqat Abhiyan). He interacted with the children studying in Swami Atmanand English Medium School there inquiring about their studies.

The girl students of the school sang the state song 'Arpa-Pari Ke Dhar'. During her interaction with the Chief Minister, Smriti, a class 2 student, expressed her wish to fly in a helicopter. We are also toppers, when will we get a chance to sit in helicopter?” asked Smriti. “When you top in your Class 10 or 12 examinations” Baghel replied. “Aaj nahi karaoge?” (Not today), the girl asked and kept on insisting for a chopper ride today itself.

Baghel couldn’t say no and immediately fulfilled her wish. Not just Smriti, Baghel invited a few more children as well for the ride. It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Baghel yesterday promised to gift a helicopter ride to meritorious students of classes 10 and 12 of Balrampur-Ramanujganj district.

School children serve their home-cooked meals to CM

School children requested the Chief Minister to share their home-cooked tiffin.

Chief Minister said that he just had breakfast. However, the children insisted that they have brought food from home especially for him. Chief Minister shared their tiffin and praised their delicious home-cooked meals.

CM enjoyed playing traditional games with school children

On the request of the school children, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel played traditional games of the state including ‘Gilli-Danda’, ‘Pitthul’, and ‘Baati’ with them. He also answered the questions of the children.

CM inspected Raghunathnagar Community Health Center

Chief Minister also inspected the Community Health Center of Raghunathnagar and inquired about available facilities. He interacted with the patients and asked them about the facilities being provided to them. He inaugurated the new X-ray machine here. The Chief Minister also presented a cheque of Rs 1400 under ‘Janani Suraksha Yojana’ and birth certificate of her newborn daughter to Prabhadevi.

CM inspected Raghunathnagar Tehsil Office

During the inspection of the Raghunathnagar Tehsil Office, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inquired about the revenue cases and their redressal status from the in-charge Tehsildar. The Chief Minister also inspected the newly constructed building of this office. The citizens of Raghunathnagar expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the formation of Tehsil. Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahriya and School Education Minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam were present on the occasion.