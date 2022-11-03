State’s roads will now on be named after Ladli Laxmi instead of great personalities: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Press Release By

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the tradition of naming roads after great personalities is old. Today, for the first time in the country, a road is being named after daughters. The road from Bharat Mata Crossroads to Polytechnic Square in Bhopal, which is now known as Smart City Road, will now be known as ‘Ladli Laxmi Path’. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the ‘Ladli Laxmi Path’ dedication programme at Bharat Mata Chouraha.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is no other honor greater than the honor of daughters. We have decided that ‘Ladli Laxmi Path’ will be developed in all 52 districts of the state. Information related to women empowerment, schemes run for the welfare and advancement of girls and women will be displayed on both sides of these paths. This will make women and society aware. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that implementation of Ladli Laxmi Yojana has been the most important work of my life. I wish always that daughters should be competent, happy and achieve in life.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan greeted the Ladli Laxmis participating in the programme by showering them with flowers and blessed them. Ladli Laxmis also took selfies with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Ladli Laxmi Avni Srivastava, who came from Shahdol, told that the amount received from the scheme has helped her in getting higher education. Avani is currently pursuing BCA course. Avni thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for taking care of the nutrition, education and career of Ladli Laxmis.

My life will be fruitful only with the progress and success of Ladli Laxmis – CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that daughters should remain happy, they should move on the path of progress and be successful in life, this is my wish and can make my life fruitful. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that daughters, who were presented with certificates of Ladli Laxmi Yojana, are going to college today. Daughters should progress and move ahead in life this is my wish. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Ladli Laxmis after planting saplings at Ladli Laxmi Vatika. In the series of programs of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, the second day was dedicated to Ladli Laxmis. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted saplings along with Ladli Laxmis in Ladli Laxmi Vatika developed behind Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium in Bhopal. He said that in this sequence, Ladli Laxmi Vatikas are being developed in all the districts of the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our government has decided to develop “Ek Park Ladli Laxmi Betiyon Ke Naam” in every district. Planting trees is like planting life, the saplings planted by daughters will grow with time and will contribute to life in various forms. Human life should also be as useful as a tree. We should work for the progress of the state and the country and bring hope and happiness in the lives of the people, only then our life will be fruitful. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan assured the parents of Ladli Laxmis that the state government stands with them in every step in bringing up daughters and moving forward.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted hybrid mango saplings along with Ladli Laxmis in Ladli Laxmi Vatika located in Smart City Garden. 151 saplings were planted in the Vatika. Ladli Laxmis who have taken admission in the college participated in the plantation. Ladli Laxmi Sushri Sakshi Dubey shared her experiences. Khajuraho MP Shri V.D. Sharma, MLA and former Pro-tem Speaker Shri Rameshwar Sharma, MLA Smt. Krishna Gaur, Bhopal Mayor Smt. Malti Rai also took part.

(This is a press release by the MP government.)

