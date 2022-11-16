Important contribution of Madhya Pradesh in the empowerment of deprived sections of the society: President Draupadi Murmu

Press Release By

President Smt. Draupadi Murmu has said that the development of tribal society is linked to the development of the entire country. Madhya Pradesh has an important contribution in the development and empowerment of tribal society and deprived sections. In Madhya Pradesh, commendable efforts have been made to preserve the memory of tribal legends and to pass them on to future generations. For this, all concerned including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Governor Mangubhai Patel deserve congratulations.

President Smt. Murmu said that all the projects which have been started in Madhya Pradesh for the welfare of tribals are of national importance. The new rules made for the scheduled areas will be effective in empowering the tribal areas and giving the tribals their rights. Complete health programme, honoring meritorious students, Birsa Munda self-employment scheme, Tantya Mama economic welfare scheme, honoring women entrepreneurs will all prove extremely useful in tribal empowerment.

President Smt. Draupadi Murmu was addressing the State Level Tribal Pride Day Conference at Lalpur, Shahdol today. The President released the complete health program plan booklet of Madhya Pradesh. Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel handed over the first copy of the PESA Act Manual to the President Smt. Murmu. President Smt. Murmu first offered floral tributes to the portrait of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Governor Mr. Patel welcomed President Smt. Murmu with garland and a tribal scarf. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan welcomed President Smt. Murmu with a tribal turban and presented Bhil Pithora painting artwork to her.

President Smt. Murmu said that in view of the challenges of climate change and global warming today, we need to take lessons from the tribal way of life. Tribal life is based on nature and they protect nature. For them human society, flora and fauna are of equal importance. The tribal class gives more importance to the group than to the individual, to co-operation rather than to competition and to equality rather than to uniqueness. Men and women are equal in them and the sex ratio is better. These characteristics of tribal society are exemplary

President Smt. Murmu said that former Prime Minister Late. Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the son of Madhya Pradesh, who made a historic contribution for the welfare of the tribal class by forming the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, taking forward the thinking of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, today this Ministry is working for the overall welfare of the tribal class. He also appreciated the works of Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda.

President Smt. Murmu said that Madhya Pradesh has rich tribal heritage. Out of the total 10 crore tribal population of the country, maximum 1.5 crore tribal population resides here. Tribal heroes of Madhya Pradesh Kishore Singh, Khajya Nayak, Rani Phoolkunwar, Sitaram Kunwar, Mahua Kaul, Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah etc. sacrificed everything for justice. In the sixteenth century, Rani Durgavati sacrificed herself for self-pride and after 300 years, her own descendants Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah laid down their lives for the country.

President Smt. Murmu said that the tribes of Madhya Pradesh have their own specialties. The Baiga tribe is famous for its traditional knowledge and use of herbal remedies. The tribal community has an important contribution in enriching the cultural heritage of Chambal, Malwa, Bundelkhand, Baghelkhand, Mahakaushal regions of Madhya Pradesh. The President said that in the month of September last, I had the opportunity to give award to Madhya Pradesh's film "Mandal Ke Bol" based on Baiga tradition. Special steps are being taken in Madhya Pradesh for tribal development and keeping their traditions intact. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and Governor Shri Patel deserve congratulations for celebrating the birthday of Lord Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day and for the wide participation of the tribal community in this programme. He said that I was not only happy but also got inspiration after visiting the exhibition on tribal development saga organized here today.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that the new rules of the PESA Act implemented in Madhya Pradesh from today will prove important in the social and economic empowerment of the tribal class. With the implementation of these rules, the gram sabhas will become very powerful. According to the new rules of the PESA Act, the management of water, land and forests, settlement of minor disputes, inspection of health centers, schools, anganwadi centers, monitoring of various schemes, etc. will be in the hands of the Gram Sabha.

Governor Mr. Patel said that President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu has created a new history by reaching the highest position in the country from a simple tribal family.

Governor Shri Patel said that a continuous campaign is being run in the state to eradicate sickle cell anemia in the tribal section. Rs 226 crore will be spent in the second phase of the campaign. He asked the youth to go door-to-door to get people tested and get medicines to save them from this serious disease. This disease has been included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that today it is a matter of fortune for the state that President Smt. Draupadi Murmu has come to Madhya Pradesh on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. In his presence, the PESA Act is being implemented for the empowerment of tribals in the state. Its rules will give the tribal class the rights of water, forest and land. The new rules will be implemented in the state with social harmony. Today is the day of social revolution.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that according to the new rules of the PESA Act, every year the Patwari will have to bring the land map, Khasra Nakal to the village and show it in the Gram Sabha, so that no one can make any mistake in the records. In case of any discrepancy, the Gram Sabha will have the right to correct it. The consent of the Gram Sabha will be necessary for taking land for any scheme. No person will be able to grab the land of the villagers by deceit, conversion etc. If this happens, the Gram Sabha will have the right to get it back.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the gram sabha will also decide whether to give contracts for sand mines, ballast and stones or not. These will first be given to the Tribal Cooperative Society. The Gram Sabha will give consent for the management of the ponds, fisheries, cultivation of water chestnuts in them. It will do the Management upto 100 acres of irrigation ponds, collection of forest produce and determination of minimum price. Tribals will collect forest produce and sell them. The tribals will also do the work of plucking and selling tendu leaves. A proposal in this regard will have to be given by December 15 this year.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that only the Gram Sabha will decide which work should be done with the MNREGA money. Gram Sabha will also see the muster roll of the work. If the laborers are to be taken out of the village, then the Gram Sabha will have to be informed first. The information about the person coming from outside in the village will also have to be given to the Gram Sabha.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in tribal areas, only licensed moneylenders will be able to lend money at the fixed rate of interest. This information will also have to be given to the Gram Sabha. Action will be taken on charging more interest. Gram Sabha will decide the priority as to who will get the benefits first in the beneficiary oriented scheme. No new liquor shop will be opened without the permission of the Gram Sabha. Gram Sabha can recommend removal of any liquor shop. The Gram Sabha will also have the right to settle minor disputes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if an FIR is registered in a police station in a tribal area, it will have to be informed to the Gram Sabha. Gram Sabha will also have the right to inspect schools, health centers, anganwadi centers, ashram schools, hostels etc. The Gram Sabha will also manage the fair and market. PESA coordinators will be appointed to implement the new rules effectively. Special yatras will be taken out from coming 20th December, which will conclude on 4th January at Patalpani Indore on the sacrifice day of Lord Birsa Munda.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda said that commendable work is being done for the upliftment, development and preservation of the traditions of the tribal society in the country. Eklavya Adarsh ​​Residential School is run in every tribal area. Good work is being done in central schemes in Madhya Pradesh. The Forest Rights Act has been implemented well here. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan deserves congratulations for this. Madhya Pradesh government is implementing the basic principle of Swaraj through the new PESA Act. It tells how to maintain tribal traditions while linking them to constitutional norms.

Union Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste said that today is a historic day. The decision to implement new rules of PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh is revolutionary. Today the long wait of the tribal class has come to an end. They are getting rights on water-forest-land. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has brought development to remote tribal areas in the country.

Exhibition of Tribal Heroes

President Smt. Draupadi Murmu visited the photo-exhibition of tribal heroes at the venue. Also saw the products prepared by women self-help groups at various stalls.

Tribal Affairs Minister of Madhya Pradesh Sushri Meena Singh Mandve gave the welcome speech. Saila Reena dance was presented by Gond tribal artists. Food Minister Mr. Bisahulal Singh, Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary, MP Mr. V.D. Sharma and other public representatives and a large number of tribal community representatives and citizens were present.

(This is a press release by the MP government.)

