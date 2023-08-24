Defaulter’s Paradise Lost by Anant Merathia launched

Press Release By

Bankruptcy and Insolvency contribute to financial distress and if not addressed can hinder the race of a country to the number three economic power.

Announcing a well-timed release of Defaulter’s Paradise Lost by Anant Merathia published by Thomson Reuters which focuses on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) introduced in India in 2016.

The book, very lucid and understandable, aims to provide a comprehensive and practical understanding of the IBC's impact on the resolution process for financially distressed companies.

Anant Merathia, drawing from his experience in legal practice, aims to present the evolution and dynamics of the IBC in a way that is accessible to a wide range of readers. The book is structured to guide readers through the different aspects of the IBC in a manner that is free from excessive legal jargon, making it easier for professionals, stakeholders, students, and others to comprehend.

Defaulter’s Paradise Lost strives to be a valuable resource for both those with legal backgrounds and those who are new to the subject.

The book has some impressive early praise from subject matter experts as well as financial organisations.

Early praise

The author holds the reader's gaze by neither over simplifying nor intimidating and thereby accomplishing the arduous task of illuminating a complex but exciting subject, which is at the intersection of law, governance and commerce. Hon'ble Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, Hon'ble High Court of Madras

I commend this book not only to practitioners whether as judges or as resolution professionals or as lawyers but also to the uninitiated into the subject to keep themselves upto date on the latest development under the new Code. - Dr. T. K. Viswanathan, chairman, Bankruptcy Law Reforms Committee

The book is not a commentary on the provisions of the statute, but an analysis based on the concepts. - R. Sankaranarayanan, Additional Solicitor General of India

Anant's scholarship and rich practical experience on the subject shines throughout the book and particularly in his insights on the impact of the IBC framework in the stream of commerce. - Satish Parasaran Senior Advocate, Hon'ble High Court of Madras

Anant Merathia has done yeoman service to all stakeholders in bringing out his book appropriately titled Defaulter's Paradise Lost. - R. Murari, Senior Advocate, Hon'ble High Court of Madras

To ferret out the essence of a niche branch of law and piece it all together in a ready reckoner calls for domain expertise of the highest order. - Sanjay Pinto, Advocate l, Legal Columnist, Author & Former Resident Editor - NDTV 24x7

Anant has summarised the 7-year journey of the IBC in India very well... Taking a cue from the Swiss Ribbons judgement, the book covers the past, the present issues and the future well. - Abizer Diwanji, Head, Financial Services - Ernst & Young

This book is an excellent resource for foreign lawyers. - Scott Atkins, President, INSOL International

More about the book

From December 2016, the Indian business community at large, bankers and financial institutions among other stakeholders were introduced to a new comprehensive legal and institutional machinery – the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”) – which was set to revolutionize the resolution process of financially distressed companies.

In Defaulter’s Paradise Lost Anant Merathia meticulously curates the dynamic nature of the IBC while taking inspiration from his experience in this sphere of legal practice. This book accompanies the reader through the journey and evolution of the IBC in a stakeholder-wise manner touching upon, in the process, its various facets in a lucid and understandable manner, without the flourishes and jargon of a legal text.

This treatise will enable the reader to acquire a sound grasp of the working of the IBC in a simplified way. It is intended for use by members of the bench and the bar, insolvency professionals, finance professionals, chartered accountants, company secretaries, various stakeholders in the IBC, businesses, corporate entities and individuals, students, researchers, academicians, and law professors. Who wish to understand the nuances of the IBC and garner a practical understanding of the insolvency regime prevailing in India.

About the author

Anant Merathia is a practicing commercial litigation and disputes resolution lawyer and heads Anant Merathia & Associates, a legal practice in Chennai. He holds formal overseas legal qualifications and has several years of experience both in India and in Singapore. Anant focuses on corporate, commercial litigations and arbitrations apart from advising business on corporate restructuring and handling shareholder disputes. He also advises clients on cross-border transactions and litigations.

Defaulter's Paradise Lost: Demystifying the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 is Anant's first book. He has formulated his thoughts and practical knowledge on the Code in the book by cumulating data and resources over a period of three years to provide valuable insights in a simplified manner in this dynamic area of law.

