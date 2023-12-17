NEP aligned entrepreneurship masterclass series for school students free of cost

Press Release By

Created with the mission to provide budding innovators from grades 7-12 with the knowledge, and skills, and mindset necessary to thrive in the ever-changing world of entrepreneurship, these masterclasses will be held from Dec 2023 to July 2024 and will be completely free of cost. Get Set Learn has roped in top founders in India to inspire students and take them on an entrepreneurial journey where they get a unique opportunity to solve a founder’s problem statement.

Get Set Learn, an Arvind Mafatlal Group Company is excited to launch a series of eight founder-led Entrepreneurship Startup Masterclasses, an entrepreneurship platform for schools and students to identify and seize opportunities that can help cultivate essential problem-solving and critical thinking abilities and understand how businesses work in the real world.

"The idea is to inculcate problem-solving skills in students through founder-led entrepreneurship masterclasses and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Ameet Zaveri Co-Founder and CEO.

The masterclasses will be led by well-known entrepreneurs and founders, such as Aditya Ruia, Co-founder of Beco, and Rishabh Mariwala, a second-generation family business entrepreneur and Director, Marico, among others, who will offer priceless insights from their journeys on building successful businesses, developing effective business pitches, and thriving in their business verticals.

Priyavrata Mafatlal, Co-founder of Get Set Learn and Vice-Chairman of Arvind Mafatlal Group, said that these masterclasses will encourage students to work on new ideas and innovation to create start-ups and entrepreneurial ventures in the future.

"We need to open the doors to give our young students insights into the complexities of business and give them a comprehensive grasp of both successes and failures directly from the founders themselves," he added.

In April 2023, Get Set Learn launched Future Unicorns Launchpad partnership with TiE Bangalore, an unparalleled entrepreneurship programm that witnessed an astounding participation of over 15,000 students from over 100 schools across the nation.Presented to a jury comprising successful entrepreneurs and investors, their entrepreneurial ventures comprising over 50 start-up ideas, a large number focused on solving real-world problems.

(This is a press release from Get Set Learn)

