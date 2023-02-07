Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai conducts Adiyogi Ratha Yatra

Press Release By

Adiyogi Ratha Yatra, a chariot adorning the seven feet tall Adiyogi, the first yogi, is receiving an immense outpouring of devotion from the people in all the districts of Tamil Nadu. Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai conducts the yatra annually before the Mahashivratri festival, allowing people unable to visit Adiyogi in Isha, Coimbatore to witness and receive the grace of Adiyogi in their own villages. The chariot is currently traveling in all four directions of Tamil Nadu. The Yatra is planned in a manner that the five Adiyogi Rathams, which will travel twenty-five thousand kilometers spanning 30 districts in Tamil Nadu, culminate their journey in Coimbatore on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. The 112-foot Adiyogi situated at the foothills of the Velliangiri hill in Coimbatore is an expression of gratitude to Adiyogi Shiva, the first Yogi, who transmitted the science of Yoga to his seven disciples, the Saptarishis. Recognized as the world's largest bust sculpture by the Guinness World Records, the face of Adiyogi is 112 feet high, representing the 112 ways he offered for one to attain well-being and one's Ultimate nature. Consequently, thousands of people from all over the world visit Adiyogi every day to seek his blessings. (This is a press release by the Isha Foundation.)