Home Business Press Releases

Rethinking infrastructural goals aiming for sustainable development key: CM Dhami

CM Dhami said that the scale of development in any country is measured by the infrastructure of that country.

Published: 29th June 2023 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed foreign delegates on Monday at a dinner on the occasion of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting held at Narendra Nagar Tehri.

Chief Minister Dhami tol them that "we welcome and congratulate you from the bottom of  heart in this divine alpine and sunshine  Himalayan valley - our Uttrakhand state.

Uttarakhand, cradled  in the lap of the Abode of Snow and Himalayas is called the "land of gods". This divine land is home to India's spiritual history.

Uttrakhand is also the thriving ground of Yoga and Ayurveda - our  ancient Indian system of holistic medicine and spiritual health

"The theme of this year's G-20 is "One Earth, One Family, One Future." This is basically based on the principle "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" given to the world by Indian vedic civilisation, which means 'The world is one family'," the CM noted.

CM Dhami said that the scale of development in any country is measured by the infrastructure of that country. Infrastructural progress should not only be about  making roads, railroads, ropeways, or runways, but it should also ease the daily living of common man by providing accessible and sustainable livelihood.

"The rough terrain and multitude of natural hindrances in a  mountainous territory make the infrastructural development troublesome and unnatural to some degree. Our innate respect for natural habitats and cultural ecology, as well as the necessity to preserve the natural Himalayan beauty, must come in the way of progress we aspire to achieve. One should not deny the fact that our Himalayan region also has a natural infrastructure to sustain itself, which should not be sidelined for the sake of modernization.

"Therefore, we envision our  developmental progress mainly in preservation of our natural resources. We are committed to building around nature and not on nature. Not consume nature but reuse nature in the humble way of simple hill life. Even then, we are prone to massive infrastructural loss, both natural and man made.Our region is home to natural disasters as well, that downturn our developmental ambitions," he said.

"That's why we are rethinking our infrastructural goals only aiming at sustainable development through ecological sustenance. Enivisioned by our respected PM who himself lives a simple yogic life we are on route to build the infrastructure of future which will also be the infrastructure "of nature "when it is sustained" The network of all- weather roads, bharatmala, sagarmala, parwatmala  are a few such examples," he added.

The CM said that "I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the respected Prime Minister of our country Narendra Modi, for giving Uttarakhand this opportunity to organize three G-20 meetings. We are feeling proud while fulfilling this important responsibility because it is a big achievement for all the people of Uttarakhand. The idea of our ancient civilization 'Atithi Devo Bhava', always keeps us ready to serve the guests, so I hope that all of you have enjoyed your stay in our state. I am sure that the nectar that will emerge from the brainstorming done by the G-20 Infrastructure Working Group will prove to be helpful in bridging the gap between policy implementation and ecological conservation. In the end, I congratulate all of you on behalf of 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand and hope that you all will enjoy the cultural evening and Indian dining afterward."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp