Industrial sector development and attracting foreign investment get a boost under CM Stalin

After the DMK government led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin took charge, Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer state in industrialization. In particular, Tamil Nadu continues to be a leader in manufacturing sectors such as engineering, motor vehicle spare parts, textiles, leather, sugar etc.

Under CM Stalin, various steps were taken to make Tamil Nadu achieve tremendous growth in the industrial sector. Stalin has been presiding over various programs with special attention.

Industrial policy of Government

“We need to attract more private and public sector investment in manufacturing and infrastructural development and create industrial growth in all parts of Tamil Nadu. It is the government's policy to achieve sustained economic growth, create more employment opportunities and raise the standard of living of the people of Tamil Nadu," according to the official website of the Tamil Nadu government.

Industrial corridors

Tamil Nadu is the only state in India where all districts are covered under Industrial Corridor Schemes. DITCO is the nodal agency for the development of Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC), Chenna- Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC), Kochi-Coimbatore-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and Defense Industrial Corridor projects in Tamil Nadu.

As the designated liaison agency, DITCO coordinates industrial and infrastructure development activities along these routes with various agencies of the government.

Specialties of Tamil Nadu

• State with fastest growing economy in India

• State of high production and consumption

One of the top four recipients of foreign direct investment (FDI).

• Proactive and investor friendly government with stable political environment

• A more skilled and diverse workforce with improved labor relations

• Modern infrastructure across the state

• Leading in healthcare and education facilities

• Presence in both manufacturing and service sectors

• An urbanized state with peaceful living conditions and low crime rates

• More than 63 Fortune 500 companies have their operational presence

Infrastructure of Tamil Nadu

Four international airports (Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai); two domestic airports (Salem and Tuticorin) and the Puducherry Domestic Airport are also within reach.

• 4 major regions (Kattupally, Ennore, Chennai and Thoothukudi); 23 other ports; Karaikal port is also within reach.

• Total road infrastructure is 2.13 lakh km

• Power surplus state with 30.2 GW installed capacity

• 15.2 Tbps bandwidth available

• 23 large government industrial parks, 3 Japanese industrial cities, and more than 4 large private industrial parks

Tamil Nadu is now the first address for investors

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, this program called 'Industry Investors' First Address-Tamil Nadu', MoUs were signed with 35 industrial companies. He also laid the foundation stone for nine plants and started the operations of 5 plants.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin spoke on the occasion.

Tamil Nadu has attracted substantial investments even during the Corona period. The government's ability to meet challenges is proven. Although the manufacturing sector has been badly affected globally, Tamil Nadu's economy has started to recover, he noted.

The aim is to promote Tamil Nadu

"Our government's ambition is to make Tamil Nadu the best state to do business in South Asia. We are working towards the goal of making Tamil Nadu the first address for all investors," he said.

“Our goal is to build a trillion dollar GDP economy by 2030. I seek everyone's cooperation to move towards that goal,” the CM has said.

Industrial Revolution 4.0

Manufacturing of electric vehicles, solar power plants, wind turbines, information technology, information data centers and manufacturing of electronic hardware will also be given importance. The fourth industrial revolution called Industrial Revolution 4.0 is a rare opportunity for our state.

Single Window Web 2.0

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin launched a Single Window Website 2.0 to facilitate doing business and speedy issuance of government permits.

Speaking about this, he said that it will be an upgraded website with 100 services from 24 sectors to help investors. Applications will be considered online

Instant conversations with customers will be conducted with the help of artificial intelligence. All these facilities are available through single window website 2.0. He said that we are planning to introduce an additional 210 services by March next year.

Technology Park at Udhgai

Chief Minister M.K. said that a technology park will be set up in the Nilgiris in the last industrial sector grant request.

HPF land will be used to set up a Rs 100 crore worth mini-Tidel park on 5 acres of land in the area. This will create employment for about a thousand youths. The district has developed well due to the presence of various companies from Chennai districts in the technology park institute in Coimbatore district and all the companies are filled there.

Expansion of car company production

Renault Nissan, a leading company in the car manufacturing industry, will invest Rs 5,300 crore for its expansion. The MoU was signed in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Based on this, an investment of Rs 5300 crore will be made in the next 5 years. The government order for this was issued last January. The Tamil Nadu government has announced that under this scheme, 2 thousand people will get employment in the first phase.

Agreement between Government- Arab companies

Lulu, which runs the largest shopping malls in Arab countries, will build 2 new shopping malls in Tamil Nadu as well. For this, an MoU worth Rs.3,500 crore was signed in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in March 2022.

New shopping malls

Through the MoU, 3 projects are to be implemented with an investment of Rs.3,500 crore and employment for 5,000 people. Out of these, two commercial complexes will be started with an investment of Rs.2,500 crore and an export-oriented food processing project worth Rs.1,000 crore is planned.

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce Chairman and United Arab Emirates Chamber of Commerce and Federation Chairman H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Al Masroei, when he met, asked Tamil Nadu to invest in food processing, food parks, cold storage, goods and services, business settlement projects etc.

Following this, he met and talked with H.E. Muhammad Al Suwaidi, CEO of ATK. At that time, he called for investment in projects like medical health projects and food processing in Tamil Nadu.

Schemes implemented under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation..

• Titan Factory

• Industrial Park, Chennai

• Diesel Bio Industrial Park, Chennai

• Industrial park, Coimbatore

• Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu

• Ascentas IT Park, Chennai

• Chennai Chamber of Commerce

• Spike

• L&T Shipbuilding

• Natco Pharma

• Manali Petrochemicals

Currently ongoing projects under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation..

• Tamil Nadu Polymer Industrial Park

• HLL Medi Park, Chengalpattu

• Space Park

• DLF Downtown, Chennai

• Start-up (a) Initial funding for developing sector

• AMRL Hi-Tech S.E.Z

• GVK Perambalur SE (Special Economic Zone)

• Center for Heavy Engineering

'Project Suria': Agreement with Singapore company

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Tamil Nadu government and the Singapore-based IGSS Partnership for setting up a Semiconductor Uy Technology Park in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 25,600 crore last July.

The company is expected to invest Rs 25,600 crore over the next 5 years in its plans for the Semiconductor Uy Technology Park. This will provide direct employment to 1,500 people.

IGSSV will set up a semiconductor technology project named 'Project Suriya'.

'Let's lend a shoulder to industries'

On behalf of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector, the Southern Regional Conference on 'Let us lend a hand to industries' was held in Madurai in September last year.

South Tamil Nadu'a industrial development

Madurai, which developed Tamil during the Pandya kings, is now leading the way in industrial development. About 50 thousand registered micro, small and medium enterprises are operating in Madurai district. 3 lakh 37 thousand people get employment through these companies.

Initiation of new industrial groups

Industry groups are formed to promote small-scale industries in their respective areas. According to this, orders have been given to set up Madurai Vlacherry Toy Group, Tuticorin Air Lotus Group, Virudhunagar District Rajapalayam Makalir Weaving Group with a government grant of Rs 9 crore and 5 lakh.

Similarly, Kanchipuram Narikkurav Basimani Group, Tirunelveli Cookware Group, Thiruppathur Woodwind Group, Salem District Dhammambatti Wood Carving Group,

Steps are being taken to set up a common facility center for Raw Materials Warehouse Group in Krishnagiri, Turmeric Powder Manufacturing Small Scale Industry Group in Erode, Erode District, Jamukalam Manufacturing Small Scale Industry Group in Bhawani.

Advancement in business development

Tamil Nadu has moved up from 14th place to 3rd place in the country's easy career understanding list. Tamil Nadu government's goal is to take first place. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has now received the recognition of 'Lead' for the best innovation activities in the ranking list published by 'Start Up India'.

New procedure in MOD registration

When entrepreneurs take loans against property, they hand over the title deed (MoD) and register the loan against the property in the office of the Registrar. At present there is a system of re-registration when taking additional loans on the same property. No matter how many times an additional loan is taken on a property, it has to be registered in the office of the Char-registrar. This causes delay in getting loan. This procedure will be changed and additional loan on the same property will not be required to register 'MOD' again.

Tidel Park in Madurai

A Tidel Park will be set up to make Madurai a major hub for IT and knowledge-based industries like banking and financial services. The park will be operated and managed by Tidel. The park will be built in two phases in Maduthavani, the heart of Madurai city. It will be set up on 5 acres at an initial cost of Rs.600 crore. In the second phase, the expansion will take place on another five acres.

This park will provide quality infrastructure facilities for information technology and new technologies and will contribute to the economic development of Madurai region. In the first phase, we expect to get 10,000 jobs, he said.

'Towards tomorrow today - Tamil Nadu moves ahead with head held high'

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, an industrial development conference titled 'Tomorrow's Today - Head Up Tamil Nadu' was held in Chennai last November.

Speaking at this conference, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has received attention not only from the Indian level but also from the world level in terms of the industrial sector. Appreciation to Minister Thangam Thanarasu, Industry Secretary Krishnan and others who are responsible for this.

To reach the goal

The target set for the industrial sector in Tamil Nadu is huge. It aims to become a trillion dollar economy by 2030. Tamil Nadu Industry Department is working tirelessly to achieve this.

Service-manufacturing sectors

Some people believe that only by focusing on the service sector rather than the manufacturing sector can a large scale of growth be achieved. But it should be leading in both manufacturing and service sectors. Only then can we achieve an inclusive Dravidian model of development. In the last one year, we have been publishing many departmental policies. Along these lines, the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defense Industry Policy has been published. A target has been set to provide employment to one lakh people so that an investment of Rs 75 thousand crores can be made within 10 years.

Unmanned pilots

Training centers for operating drones have been established at Madurai, Coimbatore. These centers can provide training at the rate of 200 students. Through this training, our rural educated youth can qualify as unmanned aircraft pilots. All industrial companies should take advantage of all business opportunities in Tamil Nadu. said Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Aerospace - Defense Industry Policy Publication

During the industry conference, Prime Minister M. K. Stalin announced a special policy for the aerospace and defense industry.

In order to strengthen the aerospace and defense industry policy, the construction of Tamil Nadu military industrial corridor is underway in Chennai, Hosur, Salem, Coimbatore and Trichy.

What are the manufacturing units?

The Exclusive Aerospace and Defense Industrial Policy for Tamil Nadu targets the production of certain key sectors. The policy is designed to focus on sectors such as aeronautical components, manufacturing of drones, military tanks, unique vehicles, aeronautical maintenance and repair.

Rs 5000-crore investment

The Tamil Nadu government plans to attract investments of Rs. 5 thousand crores in the space and defense industry in the next 10 years. Detailed works for this will be carried out on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Industry Development Corporation.

In addition to the government's investments, the target has also been set to attract investments of Rs.75 thousand crores in the next 10 years. According to the policy, around 1 lakh people will get employment by attracting these investments.

