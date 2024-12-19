Premier law badminton league aims to foster camaraderie and wellness within legal community

The Premier Law Badminton League is a unique event created to bring together legal professionals—lawyers, judges, and other members of the judiciary—to compete in the sport of badminton.

Held for the first time as a historic occasion, the league aims to foster camaraderie, wellness, and networking within the legal community. It provides a friendly yet competitive atmosphere, allowing participants to step outside their courtrooms and chambers and bond over a shared passion for badminton.

This inaugural event celebrates teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship, enhancing connections within the legal field in a refreshingly informal setting. The league brought a new level of excitement to the sport by featuring the top Badminton players from the legal fraternity. With team-based match formats and intense showdowns, PLBL not only helped popularize badminton in the legal fraternity but also provided a platform for emerging talent.

Team selection for the PLBL took place in Delhi on the 13th December 2024 at India international centre with all the team owner and the participants . The team owners are :

1. Mr. Vikas Singh Sir- Ex Additional Solicitor General

2. Mr. Vikas Pahwa Sir- Senior Supreme Court Lawyer

3. Mr. Maninder Singh Sir - Senior Lawyer

4. Ms. Sonia Mathur Maam- Senior Supreme Court Lawyer

5. Mr. Tushar Mehta Sir - Solicitor General

6. Ms. Haripriya Padmanabhan - Maam-Senior Supreme Court Lawyer

7. Mr. Sajan Poovayya Sir- Senior Lawyer

8. Mr. Sacchin Puri Sir- Senior Lawyer

There are 8 teams with 80 best Badminton players from the legal Fraternity And there will be 16 Supreme Court and High Court Judges.

Deka Events, Supported by Ministry of Law & Justice is all set for the historic Premier Law Badminton League on the 1st & 2nd of February 2025.