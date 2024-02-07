Lt Governor inaugurates Atomic North Private Ltd’s Complex at Durang Village of Billawar, Kathua

Billawar, Kathua, February 06: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha inaugurated the new office Complex of the Atomic North Private Limited at Durang Village, Billawar, Kathua today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the IT Services Company, the youth and residents of Billawar and adjoining areas on the momentous occasion. He commended the Atomic North for its commitment to creating large job opportunities and fostering technological innovation in the region.

“Atomic North is a leading IT services company with offices in India, Canada, USA, United Kingdom and its expansion in rural J&K is a testimony of government’s commitment to revive the economy of villages,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor suggested the Atomic North management to skill and reskill the youth of Billawar and nearby areas and give them preference in recruitment so that the local talents can be utilised and this venture gives new impetus to rural transformation.

In 1st Phase, Atomic North will start BPO operation with 100 executives. More than 90% are local youth. In the next phase, the Company will build a data center, a Network Operations Center and a Security Operations Center which will provide employment to 1500 youth and further drive economic growth.

The Lt Governor said the State-of-the-Art facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology and innovative facilities, is poised to give new momentum to the capacity building of young talent pool of Jammu Kashmir.

The initiative aligns with the vision of J&K Administration to empower local communities and promoting sustainable growth in the IT-enabled services sector, he further added.

I am confident that Atomic North's venture will put customer service at the heart of the company, and reduce the physical distance in today's globalised world. It will inspire the other IT companies to set up their businesses in hinterland to create rural technology hubs in J&K, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the resolve of the J&K Administration to facilitate the on-ground implementation of industrial investments in the UT.

He assured every support from the administration for the setting up of new ventures of IT and IT-enabled services sector companies in the Union Territory.