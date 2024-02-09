One millionth meal and fifth year celebrations of Tablets India Foundation's annadanam centre

Tablets India Foundation a trust formed by Tablets India Limited, a leading pharma company celebrated their 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY of Annadanam activities which coincided with successful completion of 10,00,000 FREE MEALS service in February 2024.

This Annadanam activity is part of Tablets India Limited’s CSR activity of establishing Annadanam centers (free meals centers) where freshly prepared food is cooked at site and served to the needy traditionally on plantain leaf. There are five such Annadanam centers spanning across Chennai, Mahabalipuram and Puducherry. This Annadanam activity is the flagship CSR activity of Tablets India Limited.

In a function organized on February 8, 2024, by Tablets India Foundation at their 1st Annadanam Center at Tondiarpet, Mr.YUTAKA ASO, Chairman Aso Corporation, Japan and also the Honorary Chairman, KYUSHU ECONOMIC FEDERATION, JAPAN addressed the gathering as a CHIEF GUEST of the event. Mr. Aso appreciated the Annadanam services carried out by TABLETS INDIA GROUP and encouraged their unique helping nature for the society at large. Mr. Aso had also served the needy at the Annadanam center as part of the function.

A speech by Mr. Bharat Jhaver, President, on the functioning of Tablets India Foundation, highlighted that the ANNADANAM activities started in 2019 with establishment of one Centre and over time expanded to 4 more centers across Chennai and Puducherry. The total meals served every month is about 40,000 Meals. This is apart from the foundation conducing free medical camps, old age homes etc.

The Chairman of Tablets India Group, Mr. R.K. JHAVER introduced the Chief Guest and described his Achievements as an Industrialist and Services in his POLITICAL life in JAPAN and requested the Chief Guest to Distribute Mementos to Annadanam Service Centre members for their Good Services on this special occasion.

The celebrations ended with a VOTE OF THANKS by Director Mr. R.S. RAGHAVAN where he expressed special thanks to the Chief Guest for his Visit to INDIA from Japan to participate in our celebrations. Also thanked all the participants on this.

(This is a press release by the Tablets India Foundation.)