THANC Hospital hosts health camp for students
In February 2024, The Head And Neck Centre & Hospital (THANC Hospital), located in Kilpauk, demonstrated its commitment to promoting health awareness among the younger generation by hosting a health camp at Sindhi Model Higher Secondary School in Chetpet. The event catered to around 375 students, providing them with screenings across various health domains, including general, Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT), dental, and vision care, conducted by seasoned medical professionals.
A significant component of the camp was the evaluation of speech and language development by Speech Language Pathologists, who identified students requiring further assistance with conditions such as stuttering and stammering. Furthermore, the initiative was enhanced by a nutrition quiz led by a nutritionist, aiming to instill healthy eating habits among the students through interactive learning.
The primary goal of this comprehensive health camp was not only to perform health check-ups but to instill a sense of health consciousness in children. By educating them on various health-related issues and the importance of nutrition, THANC Hospital aimed to empower the students with the knowledge necessary to lead healthier lives. This focus on preventive care and health education highlights the hospital's dedication to not just addressing but preventing health issues through awareness.
(This is a press release from The Head And Neck Centre & Hospital)