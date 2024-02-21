Dhami cabinet visits Ayodhya for Ramlala’s darshan

DEHRADUN: On Tuesday, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his cabinet colleagues visited Ramlala in Ayodhya. Everyone was seen very excited and immersed in devotion on the occasion.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his cabinet colleagues Shri Satpal Maharaj, Shri Premchand Aggarwal, Shri Subodh Uniyal, Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Smt. Rekha Arya & Rajya Sabha MP Shri Naresh Bansal, reached Jolly Grant Airport; from where they left for Shri Ayodhya Dham. CM Dhami & his colleagues were given a grand welcome when they reached Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. The entire campus echoed with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

From here he left for Ram Janmabhoomi. Chief Minister Dhami and his colleagues bowed down before Lord Ram and offered prayers at Shri Ayodhya Dham. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami became emotional after having darshan. He said that after the darshan of Shri Ramlala, his heart is filled with devotion & his heart is filled with joy. He said that Ramlala had to live in a tent for many years. I am overwhelmed with emotions.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand government has made preparations to build a state guesthouse for the people of Uttarakhand in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. Our government has sanctioned an amount of ₹32 crore for the purchase of land to build this state guesthouse, which will be built on 4700 square meters. He said that Shri Ram devotees coming from Uttarakhand to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Shri Ram will be provided facilities in this state guest house.

(This is a press release by the Uttarakhand government.)