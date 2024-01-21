Sunderkand's recitation and Rambhajan at Uttarakhand CM Dhami's residence

Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in Sunderkand and Ram Bhajan for three hours at a Shri Ram Bhajan evening organized at Chief Minister's residence. Famous bhajan singer Swati Mishra had presented the Ram Bhajan. PM Modi had shared Swati Mishra's Rambhajan on social media platform.

On the auspicious occasion of consecration of Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, a grand Shri Ram Sandhya was organized with recitation of Sunderkand in the presence of Governor lt Gen Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at CM House. The Governor and the Chief Minister recited Sunderkand and Ram Bhajan for three hours. Due to the recitation of bhajans of Sunderkand presented by the team of bhajan singer Swati Mishra and Shri Vivek Nautiyal, everyone was seen immersed in devotion to Shri Ram. The atmosphere became more devotional with the beautiful recitation of Sunderkand.

The Governor and the Chief Minister along with their families recited Sunderkand and performed aarti of Lord Ram and sought blessings and wished for the prosperity of the state and happiness of the people of the state.