94,680 youth provided entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities in a day

Swarozgar Utsav for entrepreneurship and self-employment covered all Panchayats of J&K UT; J&K Bank will provide Rs. 1384 Crore to set up new units and Startups: LG

We will provide training and supportive infrastructure to create sustainable employment for more youth in these units: LG

2 Lakh farmers provided with Kisan Credit Card under Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyaan to ensure they have access to reliable, adequate and affordable credit

I see a new revolution is under way in Agriculture & Allied Sector that will construct new pathways for UT's prosperity: LG Sinha

JAMMU, January 24: J&K scripted a new record by providing entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities to 94,680 youth in a single day.

The function was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at the Convention Centre just two days before the celebration of 75th Republic Day.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Jammu Kashmir Bank for its endeavour to strengthen the spirit of Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan and Swarozgar Utsav – two ongoing campaigns aimed at financial empowerment of farmers and the youth.

“Today, J&K creates a new record by distributing sanction letters to set up new units and startups that will fulfill dreams of youth and their aspiration of being a job creator and not a job seeker,” the Lt Governor said.

This momentous occasion also marks a significant leap forward in transforming the UT's economic landscape, he added.