CM Dhami lays foundation stone & inaugurates 122 schemes of 17 departments worth Rs. 8275.51 crore

He said that in today's program, roads, health, drinking water, irrigation, housing and rural development will be included. The present state of the state will improve due to development works worth crores of rupees. Whereas development work worth crores related to big educational institutions, polytechnic colleges, sports stadiums, energy, dairy and tourism will be helpful in making Uttarakhand capable, strong and self-reliant in the coming future.

Chief Minister Dhami said that simplification in the state, an environment of new work culture has been created with the mantra of solution and satisfaction. Due to which the standard of living of the people has also improved. We also try to ensure that our work speaks for itself. Mother power and youth are being linked with employment and planning for self-employment. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, the Prime Minister has described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand. Rail, air and road transport has been made effective in Uttarakhand. Now the train has also started operating from Tanakpur to Dehradun. Train facilities are also available for other places including Ayodhya. Last year, 56 lakh devotees came to the Chardham Yatra while 50 lakh people came to the Purnangiri fair also. Efforts are being made to run religious tourism throughout the year in the state. The Chief Minister said that our aim is to develop GSDP of the state. Is to be doubled in 5 years. An action plan is also being made as to what initiatives can be taken in the form of best practice and innovation by 2025 in each district. GST in the state Collection has reached 23 %. Whereas the amount of loan taken every year has decreased.

CM Dhami said that today India is writing an unprecedented story of development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. There is a huge difference between the India before 2014 and the India of now. Modi ji started welfare schemes for every section. Modi government is continuously working for every class and region, from farmer to soldier and from city to village.

Prime Minister (PM) Shri Narendra Modi ji’s special love for Uttarakhand is not hidden from anyone, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand resides in his heart and the people of Uttarakhand The central government is helping in every way in all-round development. Many of the works that have been inaugurated and the foundation stone laid today are being completed with the assistance provided by the Central Government. Under the guidance of PM Modi ji, on one hand we are running various welfare schemes, on the other hand many unprecedented and tough decisions have also been taken in the interest of the state.

He said that our government was the first to bring Uniform Civil Code in the country. With the implementation of this code, especially our Muslim sisters and daughters will get freedom from oppression in many ways. Many Muslim sisters thank him for implementing this code. Recently, in the program of distribution of lease on Nazul land in Udham Singh Nagar, a group of Muslim sisters thanked him for implementing UCC. We have implemented the country's toughest anti-copying law in the state, incidents like paper leaks have been curbed and all examinations are being conducted with complete transparency. Similarly, we launched a campaign against land jihad and got illegal encroachers vacated from more than 5000 acres of government land.